PM Modi – Kevin Pietersen twitter | The world is our family: PM Narendra Modi reacts to Kevin Pietersen’s tweet on Covid-19 vaccination





PM Modi reacts to Pietersen’s tweet on Covid-19 vaccines | Courtesy: AP / PTI Highlights India sends India-made COVID-19 vaccines around the world South Africa received the first shipment of Indian vaccine a few days ago Kevin Pietersen thanked India for the vaccine, to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi also responded on Twitter India’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic received a huge boost as the country braced for locally developed vaccines – Covaxin and Covishield. As the vaccination process in the country is in full swing, India has also started to help other countries with its vaccines. After a batch of vaccine reached South Africa, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen tweeted on the occasion. Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr S. Jaishankar tweeted the photo of Made in India vaccines in Johannesburg to which Pietersen reacted on Twitter saying: “Indian generosity and kindness is growing more and more every day. The beloved country! Prime Minister Modi, who is leading India’s fight against the pandemic at the political level, thanked Pietersen for his love for India. “Glad to see your affection for India. 🙂 We believe the world is our family and want to play our part in stepping up the fight against COVID-19, ”the Indian Prime Minister tweeted. The rapid production of Covid-19 vaccines in India has been hailed by many world leaders. The country has already provided vaccination to other countries such as Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Brazil and Nepal. India has the reputation of being one of the world’s largest drug and vaccine hubs. Since the country announced that its two vaccines – Covaxin and Covishield – are ready to be given to the public, many countries have lined up to ask the Indian government to share the vaccines with them. At present, vaccines are administered to frontline workers in India including healthcare workers, disinfection agents, etc. Regarding vaccines, the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covishield was manufactured by the Serum Institute of India while the Covaxin was produced by Bharat Biotech.







