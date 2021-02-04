Paranoia of the Modi government in full screen, courtesy of Rihanna

I fell asleep the night of February 2 knowing that my country, Mera Bharat Mahan, was strong, confident and self-reliant – in short, atmanirbhar. I woke up the next morning to find that our security and sovereignty had been shaken to their foundations by a tweet from a stranger. By evening, however, my fears and anxieties had subsided somewhat. A statement from our always honest Ministry of External Affairs, a tweet from our always honorable Minister of the Interior and, above all, some deep thoughts from these great and visionary political theorists, Akshay Kumar and Sachin Tendulkar, had collectively assured me of go to bed. last night confident that our nation’s pride and self-reliance was fully intact.

Satire is not my natural style, and I will be deviating from it soon, but maybe only mockery and satire can do justice to the way our government and its helpful idiots responded to a short tweet from a lady named Rihanna. Their response was steeped in hypocrisy and dishonesty, but above all it lacked a sense of proportion. These collective and coordinated expressions of pride, solidarity, challenge and resolve have vividly revealed the fragile foundations on which our nationalism now rests.

17th-century French writer La Rochefoucauld described hypocrisy as the homage of vice to virtue. This aphorism is particularly relevant in this case. Because we must never forget that as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi intervened actively in the political affairs of another nation, asking Americans of Indian origin to vote for Donald Trump in the presidential elections of 2020. By leaving decades of principled bipartisanship of previous prime ministers, this endorsement was extremely senseless. It was also extremely counterproductive. Surely an Indian prime minister instructing Americans to choose their president is a more egregious act than a Barbadian singer simply drawing attention to a newspaper article detailing some facts about a farmers’ protest in India. Indeed, after Modi has said what he did about Donald Trump in Houston with Trump by his side, the Indian government has absolutely no leg to stand on in the face of any sort of criticism of his actions by any type of foreigner.

On a lesser level, the hypocrisy in the government’s response was also evident in the Home Secretary’s tweet. For the inventor and supervisor of the computer cell of the ruling party, for this Grand Master of distortion and distortion, accusing others of “ propaganda ” evokes chestnut proverbs in English (the pot calling the black kettle ) and in Hindi (ulta chor kotwal ko daante). For a politician who has prospered and prospered by stoking divisions of religion, caste, language and region, calling for the country to be “united” brings back the same stereotypes. In India, even more than elsewhere, hypocrisy is indeed the price paid by vice to virtue.

In the meantime, the Department of External Affairs or MEA has issued a declaration it started with a lie. It was that the agricultural laws had been passed “after extensive debate and discussion” in Parliament. In fact, laws that proposed such profound changes in the agricultural sector should have been discussed with the states first. They were not. They should have been referred to a parliamentary committee; they were not. After circumventing these procedures, the Modi government acted even more brazenly, by not even allowing a formal division and counting of votes in the Rajya Sabha. Like pratap bhanu mehta wrote at the time, “it is a travesty of parliament. It is pushing a bill through, not on its own merits, but by dint of power.”

The MEA claims that the government’s handling of agricultural protests is proof of “India’s democratic ethics and politics.” In truth, in this regard – as in many other respects – the Modi government has acted in bad faith, both inside and outside parliament. If the laws hadn’t been passed in such a sneaky and deceptive manner, the protests might not have taken the shape or magnitude they ultimately did. The poisonous characterization of peaceful protesters as Khalistanis, the barricade of roads with spikes and fences all around the country’s capital, the suspension of internet services district after district, the wave of FIR against journalists, the pressure on Twitter to blocking the accounts of these critics of state excesses all mean that the Modi government’s claims that it understands or seeks to defend “India’s democratic ethos” have little credibility.

Before yesterday, I barely knew who Rihanna was. Neither, I suppose, our Home Secretary nor our Foreign Minister. But once they did, they acted like all they wanted to do was get her 100 million Twitter followers canceled by 100 million Indian celebrity Twitter followers put together. Movie stars and sportsmen jostled each other to promote the government line, often using the same words and hashtags on Twitter.

The government’s response to a single six-word tweet from a stranger was dishonest, dishonest, and absolutely exaggerated. In his TweeterThe Foreign Minister said: “Motivated campaigns targeting India will never succeed. Today we have the confidence to stand up for ourselves. This India will push back.” The very wording of this tweet showed the void of the bragging about it. With his colleagues, the Minister of Foreign Affairs revealed to the world the fragility and insecurity of our collective national ego. Because, unlike our own cowardly “celebrities”, the Barbadian singer spoke spontaneously, as a free and independent agent. It was the response of the government and the ruling party that was motivated. And it didn’t show self-confidence, but paranoia. A more self-confident government would have ignored the tweet altogether.

As a cricketer myself it was sad to see the individual and collective lowering to state power of our most famous and celebrated cricketers. Only one of the like has stood firm, held firm. It was Bishan Bedi, who replied to the outrage fabricated with that dry, self-deprecating and devastating tweet: “ Honestly, it seems I didn’t know anything about what was going on at the Delhi borders until the … Barbadian in collaboration with the Indian television wakes me up from my sleep .. Come on, the old man is starting to get “sensitive” or else you are heading towards anti-nationalism .. !!! ‘

Meanwhile, as a student of Gandhi, I wondered what the most patriotic of all Indians would have done with the hyper-inflamed jingoism that parades today like the love of the nation. What would he have thought of the boasting and the boasting, the stigma and the name calling, which passes for desh-bhakti in Modi’s India? A few remarks made by Gandhi in 1938 give a clue: “In this time, when distances have been erased, no nation can afford to imitate the frog in the well. Sometimes it is refreshing to see ourselves as other us. see. “

(Ramachandra Guha is a Bengaluru-based historian. His books include “Environmentalism: A Global History” and “Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World”.)

