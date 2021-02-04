Mnangagwa thanks China for supporting fight against COVID-19 in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday expressed his gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping for his support in Harares’ fight against COVID-19.

Mnangagwa gave a State of the Nation address in the capital, also giving an update on the country’s progress in the fight to stop the spread of the virus.

He expressed his deep and sincere gratitude to the President of the People’s Republic of China, the Chinese government and people for their 200,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine.

We commend China for playing a leading role in contributing to our national immunization strategy.

This kind of gesture is in addition to the many donations of support and interventions made by China since the virus epidemic.

It further attests to the fact that the People’s Republic of China is a true friend of Zimbabwe, according to the Zimbabwe Mail, quotes Mnangagwa.

As of Thursday, the southern African country had recorded 33,964 COVID-19 infections with 1,269 deaths.

In his remarks, President Mnangagwa noted that his administration has set aside funds to acquire vaccines to help curb the spread of the virus in Zimbabwe.

He announced that the vaccines would be free for all Zimbabweans and would be rolled out soon.