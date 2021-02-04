Too close to the sun – What does the fate of HNA Group say about China Inc’s foreign ambitions | Business

F EW LIFE the stories are as learned as Lai Xiaomins. The fallen state financier has hung out with more than 100 mistresses, according to Chinese media. He was then caught with three tons of cash in one of his dozens of homes. The scale of his theft: 1.8 billion yuan ($ 279 million) in bribes, the largest corruption case since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949 warranted the death penalty, a estimated a judge. In a tragic outcome, Mr. Lai was executed on January 29.

The most serious offensive of money and the one that ultimately cost him everything may have been something else. Under Mr. Lais’ control, Huarong Asset Management, a state-owned financial group, has become the lender of last resort for China’s riskiest corporate borrowers. When state banks said no to loans, Huarong said there was no problem. Its loans have helped private conglomerates bypass capital controls and recover assets abroad. This has allowed some of them to expand their balance sheets occasionally to the breaking point. These tensions threaten the financial system as a whole. And it has disturbed the supreme leader of the communist regimes, Xi Jinping, who values ​​stability, including the financial type above all.

The last example came hours after Mr. Lais’ execution. HNA Group, a sprawling conglomerate with interests in airlines, finance, logistics, real estate, tourism and more, says its creditors have asked a local court to file bankruptcy proceedings and restructuring. Huarong was among groups seeking to recover lost loans from the bankrupt company.

HNA became known for accumulating more than $ 80 billion in debt and significant holdings in Hilton, a major US hotel operator, and Deutsche Bank. But in recent years, it has often found itself strapped for cash. In 2019, it was indeed taken over by a state-backed management team set up to prevent rot from infecting the rest of the financial system. To make matters worse, the disclosures made public on January 30 by HNA Publicly traded units, such as Hainan Airlines Holding, have revealed that an internal investigation found that some existing shareholders and associates had abused around $ 10 billion in company money.

HNA The demise of s, like Mr. Lais, marks the end of an era for China Inc.’s overseas ambitions. The rise of conglomerates began in 2015, when it paid $ 7.6 billion for Avalon, an Irish aircraft rental company. These transactions fueled a boom in Chinese mergers and acquisitions. In 2016, Chinese companies spent $ 218 billion on foreign transactions, more than double the previous year, according to Dealogic, a data provider.

Some purchases seemed strategically sound, such as the $ 43 billion acquisition by ChemChinas of Syngenta, a Swiss chemicals company. Less disciplined buyers bought trophies, such as the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York City (bought by Anbang, who started out in insurance) and Club Med (bought by Fosun, another unwieldy holding company).