India’s huge vaccine productivity will meet everyone’s needs: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi told South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday that India’s massive production capacity for pharmaceuticals and vaccines will continue to meet the needs of all countries, including those in Africa.

Modi and Ramaphosa, in a phone conversation, discussed the lingering challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and, in this context, the vaccination campaigns being undertaken in their respective countries, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said. (PMO).

“Taught President @CyrilRamaphosa about the steps India and South Africa are taking to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic nationally and internationally. India’s ability to produce drugs and vaccines supports efforts of many countries, including our friends in Africa, ”Modi said in a tweet.

The PMO also said in its statement that the Prime Minister has reiterated to the South African President that India’s considerable production capacity in pharmaceuticals and vaccines will continue to meet the needs of all countries, including those in Africa. .

The two leaders also discussed the possibilities of collaboration between India and South Africa in various international forums, to facilitate access and accessibility of vaccines and drugs.

Modi and Ramphosa agreed that officials from the two countries would keep in touch over the next few days to exchange experiences and explore the potential for collaborative efforts against the pandemic, according to the PMO.

Earlier this week, vaccines made in India arrived in South Africa on a plane and President Ramaphosa received the shipment of doses.

This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing.