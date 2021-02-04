Could the United States and China cooperate on climate change?

Last month, in one of his first actions as president, Joe Biden signed an executive order reiterating the United States to the Paris agreement on climate change. The following week, Biden signed another order taking further steps for national action and international engagement on the issue. Among other things, this order formally established a White House office on domestic climate policy and set a date for a world climate summit to be held on Earth Day in April. These moves follow Chinese President Xi Jinpings pledge achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 and position the main world powers in a new era of diplomacy, where climate change can play an increasingly important role.

Obviously, we have very serious differences with China on very, very important issues, said John Kerry, Bidens special envoy for climate change last Wednesday. But the climate is a critical stand-alone issue that we must tackle, he added. But the next day in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian argued that climate issues could not be separated from the general state of relations between the two countries, saying that unlike flowers that can bloom in a greenhouse despite the winter cold, (such cooperation) is closely related to bilateral relations as a whole. Public opinion in the United States, however, suggests otherwise. And luckily, many people outside of China’s foreign ministry believe so too.

In recent years, many have characterized Sino-US relations as a kind of cold War. Some observers have suggested that China’s promise of carbon neutrality was as much an effort to overtake the incoming Biden administration as it was to limit emissions. During the election campaign, Biden and then President Donald Trump argued over who would be harder on the Chinese. And there is a view among many others on both sides of the aisle in Washington it goes something like this: Biden is walking a hard line with Beijing, American industries are booming, democracies are blooming around the world, manufacturing jobs are coming back and voters in Pittsburgh in Phoenix reward the Democrats.

But what are all these people beyond Washington really thinking? To find out more, the Asia Society Policy Institute and Data for Progress surveyed 1,040 people representative of the national electorate. In our survey, respondents were confronted with a variety of political positions related to China, climate change, clean energy and foreign policy. The picture our data paints is not as sharp as some might like.

In fact, our research suggests that voters support a number of diplomatic approaches, not only competition, but also collaboration to advance global clean energy deployment and climate action, including forcing China to comply. its commitments.

A strong majority of respondents 69% overall, including 52% of Republicans, want the United States to step up climate action if China does too, suggesting that when held back by competition major powers, more ambitious policies could find wider support, including among conservatives. Three-quarters of voters believe China should achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, for example.

Although voters appear skeptical of the U.S.-China partnership, tackling climate change comes ahead of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and is second after reducing nuclear weapons on a list of issues on which the two nations can cooperate. Forty-eight percent of voters think the United States should partner with China to tackle climate change, while 32 percent think it shouldn’t.

In a similar question, our poll asked which sectors of the economy the two countries should work together to promote innovation and trade. Clean energy has taken the lead in industrial goods and materials, agriculture, cellular technologies, automobiles and healthcare. Forty-eight percent of those polled said the United States should work with China on clean energy innovation and trade, and 35 percent said no. There was even support for the US and Chinese military to collaborate more on assessing the risks posed by climate-induced natural disasters: 46% support such a policy and 38% oppose it.

At the same time, our data also suggests that a clear majority of voters 62 percent want Biden to honor his campaign pledge to hold China accountable for its climate commitments. For example, I think China should reduce its use of coal at home and its support abroad through the Belt and Road InitiativeXis foreign policy. And to help encourage China to forge a new path, a plurality of voters would support the United States seeking to spur a competitive race to the top by funding clean energy projects overseas (46% support), as well as by putting a carbon tariff on Chinese Bon Sept even if this increases the risk of a trade dispute (support of 48%).

So could the United States and China not only compete with each other, but also collaborate on climate change? It’s important to remember that while it seems like a long time ago now, the two countries worked together before the Trump administration arrived. In 2014, in a move that would have been considered impossible a few years earlier, the United States convinced China to come to the table for the first of a series of landmark global warming announcements that played a role. important in the preparation. to the Paris Agreement, adopted a year later.

While a similar move may be more difficult today, our data suggests voters are more supportive of Kerry’s way in conditionally reaching out than some commentators suggest, especially if it will lead the Chinese to do more. Indeed, reading this survey, one can imagine the emergence of a global climate race where the United States and China compete on certain fronts, such as the financing of clean energy abroad, and collaborate. on others, such as the risk assessment of global warming. induced natural disasters. There is, of course, a mutual need for two nations for the other to take the climate crisis seriously to say nothing of scientific and moral imperatives. And the geopolitical reality for Beijing is that the strength of the Bidens’ national agenda and international climate credibility means they ultimately won’t want to be seen as cut off against it.

At the same time, however, a support margin of around 10 points for the conversation is admittedly thinner than the President would like. That’s big enough not to be overlooked in these polarized times, but small enough that, at least for Biden, there’s little room for error. Biden could outline his terms for a balanced climate framework when he first meets Xi. There is just enough public will to justify such a move49% in fact. The question, for the US president, is whether he is able to find a way to do it within the framework of a heated bilateral relationship, and in a way that results in further action for the benefit of the country and the planet.