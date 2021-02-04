Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s niece fails to secure BJP ticket to challenge civic polls

AHMEDABAD : Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s niece Sonal Modi, who had asked for the BJP nomination to challenge the Ahmedabad civic body polls, failed Thursday to secure a ticket with the party citing new rules for them candidates.

The BJP has announced its candidates for the upcoming Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections, but Sonal Modi’s name is not on the list.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Sonal Modi said she had requested a ticket for the BJP to challenge with AMC’s Bodakdev neighborhood.

Sonal Modi, a housewife in her late 30s, is the daughter of PM Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi, who owns a fair-priced store in the city and is also president of the Fair-Priced Stores Association of the Gujarat.

The BJP list released late Thursday night does not bear Sonal Modi’s name as a candidate for Bodakdev or any other AMC neighborhood.

The rules are the same for everyone, said BJP chairman CR Paatil, when asked about the ticket denial for Sonal Modi.

The Gujarat BJP recently announced that relatives of party leaders will not be considered for the allocation of tickets for the next polls.

Sonal Modi had however claimed that she had sought an election ticket as a worker for the BJP, and not as a niece of the Prime Minister.

“I looked for the ticket in my capacity as a BJP worker and not as a relative of the Prime Minister. Even if I do not receive the ticket, I will remain active in the party as a dedicated worker, Sonal Modi told the journalists.

Prahlad Modi had justified her daughter’s decision, claiming that all members of her family were free to make their own decisions.

“This is not a case of nepotism. My family has never used Narendra Modi’s name to our advantage. We all earn our bread and butter.

“Even I run a ration shop. I did not visit Narendra Modi’s bungalow after he became prime minister, let alone my children,” Prahlad Modi said.

The BJP state parliamentary council finalized the candidates for the six municipal corporations on Thursday.

A list of 576 BJP candidates for poll-related companies Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar has been released.

On February 1, the BJP said it would not give tickets to relatives of ruling party leaders.

Additionally, the BJP had said it would not consider party workers over the age of 60 and those who have completed three terms as advisers for the tickets.

Elections for the half-dozen municipal corporations will take place on February 21, while voting for 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats will take place on February 28. PTI PD RSY RSY