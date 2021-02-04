Biden vows to restore alliances in first foreign policy speech

Former Democratic Presidential Vice President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the coronavirus outbreak at the Du Pont Hotel on March 12, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Drew Angerer | Getty Images

WASHINGTON In his first foreign policy speech since assuming the country’s highest office, President Joe Biden pledged to mend alliances through diplomacy and restore Washington’s leadership position on the world stage. “America is back, diplomacy is back,” Biden told the State Department, adding that his administration would work to “reclaim our credibility and moral authority.” “I want the people who work in this building and in our embassies and consulates around the world to know that I appreciate your expertise and respect you. I will support you,” Biden told State Department employees. “This administration is going to give you the means to do your job, not to target or politicize you,” he added, acknowledging the exhausted ranks at the State Department. In a lengthy speech, Biden laid out his vision for tackling an array of global hot spots, including the civil war in Yemen, trade relations with China, and tensions with Russia. “When we strengthen our alliances, we amplify our power”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and US Vice President Joe Biden meet for bilateral talks during the 51st Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, in February 2015. Andreas Gebert | Picture Alliance | Getty Images

Biden has rallied his US allies and partners and has vowed to stand “side by side” with them on a number of common issues such as climate change and the coronavirus pandemic. “When we strengthen our alliances, we amplify our power as well as our ability to disrupt threats before they reach our shores,” Biden said. “America can no longer afford to be absent from the world stage,” he added. The Biden administration’s message is a sharp break with the Trump administration’s “America First” foreign policy. Throughout his presidency, Donald Trump has often dressed the main American allies. Trump also denounced NATO leaders, claiming that members of the world’s most powerful military alliance had not contributed enough financially to the group.

US President Donald Trump arrives to speak to the media at a NATO press conference in Brussels, Belgium. Sean Gallup | Getty Images News | Getty Images

He also followed through on a threat to cut US military support if allies like Germany fail to meet 2% of GDP spending, a target set at the 2014 NATO summit in Wales. In 2019, Trump singled out Chancellor Angela Merkel at a NATO summit for failing to meet the 2% target. “So we are paying 4 to 4.3% while Germany pays 1 to 1.2% at most 1.2% of a much smaller GDP. This is not fair,” Trump said in December 2019 Germany was only one of 19 NATO members to fail to meet the spending target of 2% of GDP. In June, the Pentagon announced its intention to withdraw 9,500 US military personnel from Germany in order to redeploy those forces elsewhere. On Thursday, Biden said the Pentagon had been instructed to end any planned troop withdrawals from Germany. Stronger stance on Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters St George Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow. Mikhail Klimentyev | AFP | Getty Images

In his speech on Thursday, Biden said he would take a different approach in his dealings with Russian President Vladimir Putin compared to that of the Trump administration. “I made it very clear to President Putin in a very different way from my predecessor that the time the United States turned around in the face of aggressive Russian actions, interfering with our elections, cyber attacks, poisoning its citizens , was over, ”Biden told me. “We will be more effective in our relations with Russia when we work in coalition and in coordination with other like-minded partners,” he added. Biden also renewed his calls for the immediate release of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was detained in Moscow last month and sentenced to more than two years in prison. “He has been targeted for speaking out against corruption and he should be released immediately and unconditionally,” Biden said.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, accused of flouting the terms of a suspended sentence for embezzlement, attends a hearing in Moscow, Russia on February 2, 2021. Moscow City Court | Reuters

Last year Navalny was medically evacuated to Germany from a Russian hospital after falling ill following reports that something had been added to his tea. Russian doctors treating Navalny denied that the Kremlin critic was poisoned and blamed his comatose state on low blood sugar. In September, the German government said the 44-year-old Russian dissident had been poisoned by a chemical nerve agent, describing the toxicology report as providing “unequivocal evidence.” The nerve agent was in the family of Novichok,which was developed by the Soviet Union. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied having played a role in the poisoning of Navalny. Biden also discussed his recent decision to extend a crucial nuclear weapons treaty with Russia for five years. The new strategic arms reduction treaty, or new START, was due to expire this week. The deal is the only arms control treaty in place between Washington and Moscow after former Trump’s withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, or INF. Similar to the INF Treaty, New START limits the nuclear arsenals of Washington and Moscow. The United States and Russia share the lion’s share of nuclear weapons in the world. Read more:Former ambassador warns expiration of key nuclear treaty with Russia would worsen US situation “The verification regime of the new START treaty allows us to monitor Russia’s compliance with the treaty and gives us better insight into Russia’s nuclear posture, including through data exchanges and on-site inspections that allow inspectors Americans to keep an eye on Russian nuclear forces and facilities, ”the secretary said. state Anthony Blinken said in a statement Wednesday. Blinken also added that the United States has felt that Russia has been meeting its obligations under the new START treaty since the deal began in 2011. Trade relations with China

President of China, Xi Jinping. SeongJoon Cho | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The dilapidated relationship between Washington and Beijing has escalated following an attempt by the world’s two largest economies to mend trade ties. Over the past four years, the Trump administration has blamed China squarely for a wide range of grievances, including intellectual property theft, unfair trade practices, and recently, the coronavirus pandemic. Biden said he would work more closely with his allies to organize a response against China. “We will face China’s economic abuse,” Biden said, describing Beijing as “America’s most serious competitor.” “But we are also ready to work with Beijing when it is in America’s best interests to do so. We will compete from a position of strength by rebuilding better at home and working with our allies and partners.” Biden has previously said that during his political career he spent more time with Chinese Xi Jinping than any other world leader. Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen

Shia Muslim rebels brandish their weapons during a rally against the airstrikes in Sanaa on March 26, 2015. Khaled Abdullah | Reuters

The civil war in Yemen escalated in 2014 when Houthi forces, allied with former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh, took control of the country’s capital. Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have carried out attacks in Yemen against the Houthis. The Saudi-led intervention in Yemen had previously enjoyed the support of the administration of former President Donald Trump. Trump vetoed a measure in 2019 to end US military assistance and its involvement in Yemen. At the time, Trump said the Congressional resolution was “unnecessary” and endangered “the lives of American citizens and brave servicemen, both now and in the future.” Lawmakers who supported the measure criticized Saudi Arabia for a series of bombing campaigns that contributed to the deaths of civilians in Yemen. The United Nations has said the ongoing armed conflict in Yemen is at the root of the world’s biggest humanitarian crisis. The United States provided more than $ 630 million in humanitarian aid to Yemen in fiscal 2020, according to figures provided by the State Department. The Biden administration has halted sales of precision guided munitions to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that had previously been approved by the Trump administration. Allow more refugees in the United States

A woman stands behind a door as she waits with other migrants and refugees to enter a registration camp, after crossing the Greek-Macedonian border. ROBERT ATANASOVSKI | AFP | Getty Images