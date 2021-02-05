China should examine how Japan has built lasting regional partnerships

Tomoo Kikuchi is Professor in the Department of Economics at Korea University and Deputy Principal Researcher at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore. Yuexin Rachel Lin is a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Exeter.

As COVID-19 eclipsed 2020, the November signing of the 15-member comprehensive regional economic partnership was a positive development.

The signatories – the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations plus China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand – represent about 30% of the world’s population, gross domestic product and trade.

Yet despite the foreseeable economic benefits, some have criticized RCEP for not including chapters on labor rights, environmental protection, cross-border data flows, or market disciplines on state-owned enterprises that are included in the competing 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for the trans-Pacific Partnership led by Japan.

Fears that China will crush RCEP rules and dominate regional trade took an unexpected turn when Chinese President Xi Jinping surprised the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in November by announcing that China “will consider favorably” joining the PTP.

After then-President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the TPP in 2017, the Biden administration now has stronger momentum to take steps towards joining the deal with the hope that the Thailand, Taiwan and South Korea could follow, while the UK formally requested the TPP on February 1.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi stressed that any new member must meet the high regulatory standards of the TPP. This is not a political tactic to get the United States to join in and prevent China from entering. Upholding the highest standards – whether environmental, labor, intellectual property, or state-owned enterprises – is how Japan protects its identity after WWII.

Today, as China’s economic and military influence spreads to all corners of the world, Japan’s past expansion and how it has built mutually beneficial relations with ASEAN member countries on the basis of international standards and the rule of law offer lessons for China.

Japan began to restore relations with Asian countries in 1951 with the signing of the San Francisco Peace Treaty, followed by the payment of reparations to Burma as Myanmar, the Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam were then called. , and later by offering grants in aid to China, South Korea, Laos, Cambodia, Malaysia and Singapore.

Japan’s subsequent economic expansion across Asia, however, came to be seen as a kind of economic imperialism, culminating in anti-Japanese protests and riots in Jakarta and Bangkok in 1974, until the end of the Vietnam War produced a major change in Japan’s approach to the region. In 1977, then Prime Minister Takeo Fukuda visited ASEAN countries, delivering a speech in Manila that articulated the three main pillars of Japanese foreign policy.

In what has become the Fukuda Doctrine, Fukuda said that Japan “rejects the role of a military power”, “will do its best to consolidate the relationship of mutual trust based on heart-to-heart understanding with these countries.” and “will be an equal partner of ASEAN and its member countries.” Since then, Japan has become ASEAN’s largest trading partner and largest investor.

Then Prime Minister Takeo Fukuda, left, receives a dispatch ceremony at Paya Lebar airport after his two-day official visit to Singapore in August 1977. © Singapore Press / AP

Today, China is ASEAN’s largest source of imports and rivals Japan for investment, with Beijing seeking to reassert China’s place in the world after what Xi Jinping has described as a “century of humiliation” which began with the defeat of the Qing dynasty in the First Opium War in 1842.

“From 2020 to 2035 … we will strive for the next 15 years to fundamentally achieve socialist modernization,” Xi said at the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2017. “From 2035 … we will strive for another 15 years to make China a prosperous, strong, democratic, cultured, harmonious and beautiful modern socialist power. “

Meanwhile, as China expands its military bases in the South China Sea and pushes forward territorial disputes with the Philippines and Vietnam, Beijing’s global infrastructure development strategy, known as the Belt Initiative and Road, has taken on a strategic military component.

In order to project its military might and secure vital sea lanes for its energy supply, China is believed to have built a network of logistics facilities dubbed the “Pearl Chain” which includes ports in Pakistan, Myanmar and China. Sri Lanka, as well as the Ream naval base and seaside resort of Dara Sakor in Cambodia.

China’s divide-and-rule strategy has even embraced the European Union, where states have proven unable to develop a common approach to China. Like Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar within ASEAN, Chinese finance is attractive to many Central and Eastern European countries seeking to modernize their infrastructure.

Yet China is seeing a backlash on its global investments developing, while its so-called debt trap diplomacy has disturbed many. As China moves towards great commercial and technological dominance, further conflicts with the United States are inevitable.

What China must remember is that it needs the world on its side to achieve the “Chinese dream”. Power cannot replace trust, trust or equal relationships. If China insists that it has the right to persevere in its current course of expansion, with all the friction that entails, it won’t end well.

China should temper power with authority and combine power and influence. Its rise gives Beijing the ability not only to flex its muscles, but also to stand up for the standards and values ​​that have captured the imagination of the world.

China has a unique opportunity to articulate and act on vitally important issues ranging from the environment to public health so as to bring the international community together under one roof. China certainly deserves a rightful place in the world. But the Chinese dream must also become everyone’s dream.