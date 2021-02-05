Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Dhekiajuli in Assam on February 7: Sarbananda Sonowal
Sonowal went directly to the venue of the meeting, from where the Prime Minister would ceremoniously launch the Assam Mala Project for State Road Modernization in the State. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also lay the foundations for two medical schools in Biswanath and Charaideo in the same location.
Sonowal who was accompanied by Minister of Industry and Trade Chandra Mohan Patowary, Minister of Handweaving and Textile Ranjit Dutta, Panchayat and Minister of Rural Development Naba Kumar Doley, MP Dhekiajuli Ashok Singhal, MP Sootea Padma Hazarika, MP Promode Borthakur Biswanath and other senior officials including Secretary General Jishnu Baruah and DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta inspected all facilities, including pandals, stands and other props.
The Chief Minister reviewed the readiness of the heliport which is adjacent to the meeting venue and provided an update on the requirements put in place. Sonowal has also gone through all the arrangements so that the large crowd that will gather at the meeting venue will not be shy.
Sonowal also provided an update on traffic modalities and road layout for the Prime Ministers’ program. Sonowal also provided an update on the security aspects and asked the DGP to have closer surveillance as well as video surveillance installations. Although the COVID 19 pandemic is on the decline with the resumption of all regular activities, the Chief Minister has asked DC, Sonitpur, co-director of health and other stakeholders to ensure that protocols are followed. pandemic security.
Sonowal said residents of Assam, especially Sonitpur and its neighboring districts, are eagerly awaiting the prime ministers’ visit. He said that because of the prime ministers’ love for the state, Assam has seen unprecedented development initiatives since 2014.
He also said that a series of special packages have been announced as a result of which Assam is doing well not only in India but in the wider landscape of Southeast Asian nations. Sonowal also said that Prime Minister Modis’ love for the state was also eloquently reflected in the budget announcements that allocated rupees. 34,000 crores for the construction of 1,300 km of highways and neighborhood roads. He also thanked the Prime Minister for Rs. 1000 crore allowance for the welfare of tea communities, especially mother and children
