Boris Johnson ‘too careful’ to keep schools closed until March 8





Muge Cevik, clinical professor of infectious diseases at the University of St Andrews and member of the Nervtag, said on a teleconference on Covid-19 and schools last week that studies conducted abroad had shown no increase in hospitalizations and deaths after schools reopen. Other government advisers, however, have warned that cases will rise again when schools reopen and that the number of cases will have to decline further before this can be reviewed. On Thursday, TheTelegraph revealed that Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, told his allies he feared scientists “shift the goals” by changing the goals they say need to be met before the lockdown can be relaxed. The Telegraph found that at least four other cabinet ministers share his point of view, a source saying: “Several cabinet ministers are concerned that scientists are trying to push back on promises already made by the prime minister. do we plan if once a goal is met another is suddenly set? “ A cabinet member said: “There are cabinet ministers who agree with him.” A growing number of Tory MPs have publicly called for schools to open before March 8, and Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has said children with mental health issues could attend school . He said: “Schools have the flexibility to provide a place in school for vulnerable children, which may include those for whom being in school helps them manage their mental health.” Earlier this week, Professor Anthony Costello, a former director of the World Health Organization, suggested that schools could reopen once case rates drop to 100 per 100,000 people. He told the All-Party Parliamentary Group on the Coronavirus that Professor Karl Friston, a neuroscientist at University College London, had quantified the “safe” level to that figure, meaning some areas may be opening schools now. Areas with fewer than 100 cases per 100,000 population include Devon, north-eastern Lincolnshire, Swansea and Edinburgh. A senior government source said: “The reason the date was set for March 8 is that it will be three weeks after the first cohort of people have been vaccinated and achieved high levels of immunity. The Government also believes that we are still waiting for data to show the extent of the impact of vaccines. “ Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, said he believed people would be able to meet friends and family from next month, telling BBC Radio 4’s World At One : “Personally, I think we should be able to start doing that probably soon after [schools reopen] if I had to bet on a weather, I would definitely say sometime in March. “







