Politics
PM Modi virtually inaugurates the centenary celebrations of the Chauri Chaura event
Gorakhpur: “The Chauri Chaura incident was more than a fire in a police station. It was the symbol of the fire that was kindled in the hearts of our freedom fighters. With these words, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives. the sacred land of Chauri Chaura in Gorakhpur, February 4, 1922.
Citing the sacrifices of freedom fighters, Prime Minister Modi ushered in the centenary celebrations of the historic Chauri Chaura incident practically on Thursday. He also issued the postage stamp dedicated to the celebration of the centenary of Chauri Chaura practically which marked the beginning of the centenary celebrations which lasted for a year.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and State Governor Anandiben Patel were present at the historic Chaurui Chaura Martyrs Memorial.
The prime minister said that Chauri Chaura has a very important place in the struggle for freedom. “As we enter India’s 75th anniversary, Chauri Chaura’s centenary celebrations make it even more special,” he added.
The Prime Minister urged young writers to come forward and write books about our freedom fighters who gave their lives for their homeland. “It will be a way of honoring their actions,” Prime Minister Modi said, adding that I am sure if our freedom fighters had seen India’s commitment to tackle COVID-19 and how we export vaccines to other countries in the world, they would have swelled with pride.
On the Union’s 2021 budget, the Prime Minister said: “ Many were critically examining the budget, they were skeptical that during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, the budget will suffer the consequences. But with the 2021 budget, we have shown that nothing can prevent us from realizing the dream of an autonomous India.
Describing that the 2021 budget places particular emphasis on strengthening the agricultural sector and increasing farmers’ incomes, the Prime Minister said: We have announced the inclusion of an additional 1,000 mandis or agricultural product marketing committees (APMCs) to be linked to the e-national agricultural market (e-NAM).
The prime minister also said that the purpose of the budget is not to increase the burden on compatriots, but rather that the government has decided to spend more and more money to make the country self-sufficient. For me and my government, what matters most is the unity of the country. We believe in taking every country with us.
Amid the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, our agricultural sector has grown strongly and farmers have shown record production. If our farmer becomes stronger, the progress of agriculture will be further accelerated, the prime minister said.
Our goal is to empower farmers: PM Modi
Stating that every village and town will have an appropriate health system, the Prime Minister said: We are making efforts to have an appropriate treatment system in every village and town so that the people of the particular locality do not have to suffer and to migrate to the big cities for the treatment of every small disease. The infrastructure fund for the rural sector has been increased to Rs 40,000 crore, which will directly benefit farmers in the country. All of these decisions will empower our farmer, make farming a profitable business.
It should be noted that the UP government has planned a year of celebrations until February 4, 2022, in the 75 districts of the state. During the one-year event, essay writing, debate, poetry recitation, painting and other competitions will be held in schools. In addition, exhibitions, book fairs and other events will also be organized.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]