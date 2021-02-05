PM Modi virtually inaugurates the centenary celebrations of the Chauri Chaura event

Gorakhpur: “The Chauri Chaura incident was more than a fire in a police station. It was the symbol of the fire that was kindled in the hearts of our freedom fighters. With these words, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives. the sacred land of Chauri Chaura in Gorakhpur, February 4, 1922.

Citing the sacrifices of freedom fighters, Prime Minister Modi ushered in the centenary celebrations of the historic Chauri Chaura incident practically on Thursday. He also issued the postage stamp dedicated to the celebration of the centenary of Chauri Chaura practically which marked the beginning of the centenary celebrations which lasted for a year.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and State Governor Anandiben Patel were present at the historic Chaurui Chaura Martyrs Memorial.

The prime minister said that Chauri Chaura has a very important place in the struggle for freedom. “As we enter India’s 75th anniversary, Chauri Chaura’s centenary celebrations make it even more special,” he added.

The Prime Minister urged young writers to come forward and write books about our freedom fighters who gave their lives for their homeland. “It will be a way of honoring their actions,” Prime Minister Modi said, adding that I am sure if our freedom fighters had seen India’s commitment to tackle COVID-19 and how we export vaccines to other countries in the world, they would have swelled with pride.

On the Union’s 2021 budget, the Prime Minister said: “ Many were critically examining the budget, they were skeptical that during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, the budget will suffer the consequences. But with the 2021 budget, we have shown that nothing can prevent us from realizing the dream of an autonomous India.

Describing that the 2021 budget places particular emphasis on strengthening the agricultural sector and increasing farmers’ incomes, the Prime Minister said: We have announced the inclusion of an additional 1,000 mandis or agricultural product marketing committees (APMCs) to be linked to the e-national agricultural market (e-NAM).

The prime minister also said that the purpose of the budget is not to increase the burden on compatriots, but rather that the government has decided to spend more and more money to make the country self-sufficient. For me and my government, what matters most is the unity of the country. We believe in taking every country with us.

Amid the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, our agricultural sector has grown strongly and farmers have shown record production. If our farmer becomes stronger, the progress of agriculture will be further accelerated, the prime minister said.

Our goal is to empower farmers: PM Modi

Stating that every village and town will have an appropriate health system, the Prime Minister said: We are making efforts to have an appropriate treatment system in every village and town so that the people of the particular locality do not have to suffer and to migrate to the big cities for the treatment of every small disease. The infrastructure fund for the rural sector has been increased to Rs 40,000 crore, which will directly benefit farmers in the country. All of these decisions will empower our farmer, make farming a profitable business.

It should be noted that the UP government has planned a year of celebrations until February 4, 2022, in the 75 districts of the state. During the one-year event, essay writing, debate, poetry recitation, painting and other competitions will be held in schools. In addition, exhibitions, book fairs and other events will also be organized.