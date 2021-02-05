US Navy makes first transit of Biden administration through Taiwan Strait





Courtesy of USN Through

The maritime executive

02-04-2021 02:19:00 On Thursday, a U.S. Navy destroyer transited the Taiwan Strait for the first time in 2021 – and the first time under the Biden administration. Operation Freedom of Navigation “demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the navy said in a statement. Arleigh Burke-class USS John S. McCain conducts the operation. “The US military will continue to fly, navigate and operate wherever international law permits,” the 7th Fleet said. Since the founding of the current government of Taiwan in the 1940s, the Communist-ruled mainland has claimed the island as its own. Current Chinese President Xi Jinping went further, threatening to use force (if necessary) to bring the island under Chinese rule. Chinese military planes regularly enter Taiwanese airspace, demonstrating China’s willingness to challenge Taiwan’s de facto independence. The United States does not formally recognize Taiwan as an independent nation, but maintains quiet informal ties with Taipei and periodically authorizes the sale of American military equipment. US Navy and US Coast Guard transits through the Taiwan Strait are widely seen as statements of support for the status quo China regards the “Taiwan question” as a matter of “safeguarding state sovereignty and territorial integrity,” and its “one-China” doctrine is a fundamental tenet of Chinese foreign policy. The US Navy’s operations in the Taiwan Strait often generate sharp criticism from Beijing, which treats the transits as “provocations.” In a press conference on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin noted Mccain transit, but he avoided directly criticizing the new administration in Washington. “China has paid special attention and monitored the passage of the US military vessel through the Taiwan Strait from start to finish,” Wenbin said. “China will continue to remain on alert and stand ready to respond to all threats and provocations at any time, and will resolutely safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.” We hope that the American side will play a constructive role for regional peace and stability, rather than the other way around. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos