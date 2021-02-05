Russia presents new aviation offerings at Aero India 2021





Russia, the Caspian region’s largest arms exporter and the world’s second-largest military power after the United States, is currently showcasing its latest aviation and air defense products at the Aero India 2021 International exhibition held in Bengaluru, India. The annual international event, now in its 13th year, is known as the world’s first hybrid aerodynamics and defense show. The exhibit features both physical and virtual platforms where the most recent Russian nationally-made systems are displayed, such as planes, air defense complexes, armor and ammunition. Russia poster more than 200 state-of-the-art weapon systems, including fifth-generation Sukhoi Su-57 multi-purpose fighters, Su-35 multi-purpose combat aircraft, Ka-226 light multi-purpose helicopter, Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system , Typhoon protected vehicles and other products. “Overall, we will be presenting more than 200 military exhibits”, TASS Rostec’s director of international cooperation and regional policy Viktor Kladov said on Monday. “We will also demonstrate the Su-57E (fifth generation fighter): we brought the airplane model to India that gives an idea of ​​this unique fighter. We will also be showing our other bestsellers: the Su-35, MiG-35D, Il-76MD-90A (E) military transport aircraft and Il-78MK-90A air refueler. “ The three-day event that kicked off at Air Force Station Yelahanka on Wednesday brought together 78 foreign exhibitors from 14 countries, all hoping to attract customers and close new deals. Previously, the director of the Russian state-owned company Rostec declared that the full-size export model of Russia’s first stealth fighter, the Su-57E, which is on display at this year’s show in India, arouses great interest in many countries for its “combat properties and flight characteristics unique “. Russia’s Su-57 fighter jet, an export version dubbed the Su-57E, is considered a key part of the country’s arms export industry as a fifth-generation fighter to compete with systems rivals such as the American F-35 aircraft. The jet is said to destroy all types of air targets in long and short range battles, defeat enemy ground and surface targets, and defeat air defense systems. In 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Russian Air Force will receive 76 Su-57s by 2028. At the same time, Russia plans to export the fighter plane abroad. The aircraft was officially unveiled at the 2019 MAX Moscow International Aviation and Space Fair, where Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed interest in Russian Su-57 fighter jets. Russia’s defense cooperation with Turkey, a NATO member state, has expanded in recent years despite increased pressure from the United States. The purchase of the Russian-made S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile system came at a cost to Turkey, which was excluded from the US-sponsored F-35 joint strike fighter program. So far, arms contracts for the supply of Russian-made Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jets with a expected some $ 7 billion has been signed with China, Indonesia, Egypt and Algeria. India remains one of the largest and oldest purchasers of Russian defense equipment, with military cooperation dating back to the Soviet era. The Soviet Union was India’s main supplier during the Cold War, and today most of its weaponry is Russian or Soviet made. According to estimatesRussian defense supplies to India have amounted to over $ 65 billion since 1960. About 70 percent of the Indian Air Force’s equipment and 80 percent of its naval fleet are Russian-made. . India’s military-political relations and arms trade with Russia, which began in Soviet times, have grown in recent years despite threats of sanctions from the United States. In 2017, the Trump administration passed the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) which puts under threat of sanctions any country engaged in what the US Treasury Department describes as a “significant transaction” with the Russian defense and intelligence sectors.

