“ Donald J. Trump Week ” declared in the city of Florida on the 1st week of February





The city of Frostproof, Florida declared the first week of February “Donald J. Trump Week” in honor of the former president, who remains a popular figure in the region.

“Former President Donald J. Trump was overwhelmingly supported and received 76.43% of the vote in Frostproof, Fla., In District 537, won Florida State twice, and received more votes than any other incumbent in US history, ”the mayor said. Jon Albert reads.

The proclamation praised Trump for his record of $ 1.2 million in jobs in industry and construction during his tenure and his foreign policy, which “started no new wars” and brought back troops from abroad.

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Villages Polo Club, Friday, October 23, 2020, in The Villages, Fla. (AP Photo / Evan Vucci)

CAN THE SENATE STOP TRUMP FROM RUNNING FOR THE PRESIDENT AGAIN?

Donald J. Trump week runs this year from February 1-6.

State Representative Anthony Sabatini, who proposed renaming US Route 27 to “President Donald J. Trump Highway”, spoke in favor of the proclamation and called it a “big initiative.”

“First city in the country to do this,” he noted in a Facebook post.

Critics of the move said they disagreed with its timeline, according to the Tampa Bay Times, during the first week of Black History Month.

“I voted for Trump, but I think it stirs the pot,” White City resident Aimee Ward told the newspaper. “If they declared Trump Day on his birthday in June, I wouldn’t think twice. Making this Black History Month is absolutely unacceptable.”

“I don’t think it’s fair that it has become a race issue,” James Ring, a local Republican Party official, told the newspaper. “I don’t think there was any bad intention on the part of the city council.”

It is not unusual to honor past presidents in February. The third Monday of the month is Presidents Day.

Four former presidents were born during the month of February: George Washington, William Henry Harrison, Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan.

