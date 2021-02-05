Who is PM Modi’s brother, Prahlad Modi? Why is he protesting?





Prahlad Modi, the 65-year-old younger brother of Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi, was sitting on a dharna at Chaudhury Charan Singh Airport in Lucknow, demanding that his supporters held by Sultanpur police should be released on Wednesday. Police, however, denied the charge. His protest sit-in caught the attention of the whole country. Who is Prahlad Modi? Prahlad Modi, vice president of the All India Fair Price Shop Dealers’ Federation, has been with the organization since its inception at the turn of the century in 2001. He ran a ration shop in Ahmedabad, but recently retired to get old. He is the fourth of six children born to Damodardas Modi and Hira Ben Modi. He has three brothers and two sisters. PM Modi is said to be closest to Prahlad Modi and his mother Hira Ben Modi in the family. Prahlad Modi visited his brother at his chief minister’s office in Gujarat as a delegate to discuss the issues faced by owners of fair-price stores, such as the problem of poor quality supplies. Read also | Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother embarks on Dharna to protest arrest of supporters Why is he protesting? He sat on a dharna at the airport premises because he was unhappy that the police had prevented his supporters from getting there, according to Additional Airport General Chaudhary Charan Singh. Manager (Operations) Bhupendra Singh. Singh added that Prahlad Modi left after an hour and a half of protests. Prahlad Modi told reporters at the airport that he had come to Uttar Pradesh to participate in some social programs in Sultanpur, Jaunpur and Pratapgarh. After arriving here, I learned that the workers who came to receive me were detained by Lucknow police and made to sit in a police station. Efforts are underway to file a complaint against them, he said. Prahlad Modi claimed that some police officers told him there was an order to this effect from the Prime Minister’s Office. I felt that it would not be fair if my children (workers) are in prison and I am free. Either let them go or I’m sitting on strike at the airport. Some policemen arrived here and said there was an order to this effect from the prime minister’s office and I demand to see the copy of the order, ”Modi said. Goondagardi will not help the government here or the Prime Minister’s office, he added. Prahlad Modi said if the police did not give him the copy of the order, he would go to the Supreme Court. (With inputs from PTI)

