Biden presents foreign policy plan to reverse Trump’s agenda | Donald Trump News





U.S. President Joe Biden laid out his foreign policy agenda Thursday afternoon, once again unveiling a neck-and-neck comeback with our key allies and partners after years of diplomacy from previous administrations, which tended to be isolated.

Over the past two weeks, I have spoken with the leaders of several of our closest friends Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, NATO, Japan, South Korea and Australia to start reforming the habits of cooperation and rebuild muscles. democratic alliances that have withered after four years of neglect and abuse, Biden said.

America is back. Diplomacy is back, he added.

To date, Biden has focused on domestic politics to deal with the tumult of the transition and the continuing fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president is now seeking to address issues from the pandemic to the climate crisis to the challenges of nuclear proliferation that will only be solved by nations working together in a common cause.

Biden has said that the struggle for democracy in the United States, following the occupation of the Capitol on Jan. 6, which was aimed at keeping former President Donald Trump in power, will inspire pro-democracy diplomacy across the world.

Biden addressed the challenges of China and Russia and the military coup in Myanmar which saw former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, founder of the National League for Democracy, detained and accused of violating the import laws after six walkie-talkies were reportedly found in her home.

There is no doubt in a democracy that force should never be used to override the will of the people, Biden said.

Wednesday’s speech is Bidens’ first major foreign policy speech since he took office on January 20. Over the past two weeks, Bidens’ foreign policy agenda has been discussed publicly by his foreign policy team, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Blinken announced ahead of Bidens’ speech that the United States would no longer support offensive operations in Yemen, led by a Saudi-led coalition that first intervened in 2015.

The operations were supported by the administration of former President Donald Trumps, which was friends with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The conflict in Yemen has long been criticized for its ever-rising death toll among civilians, caused both by the fighting and by a blockade that prevents necessary supplies and food from entering Houthi-controlled areas.

The Trump administration has named the Houthis, an Iran-aligned movement that controls the majority of Yemen, a terrorist organization. The Biden administration authorized transactions with the Houthis when considering the designation.

The United States is also reviewing arms deals with the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia brokered by the Trump administration.

Sullivan said that includes two sales of precision guided munitions weapons that the president halted and which were progressing at the end of the last administration, adding that the administration had spoken with its counterparts in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, in an effort not to surprise them. with political decisions.

Blinken and Sullivan appear poised to have an ally on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Bob Menendez, who has worked to quash controversial arms sales.

Menendez will resume his duties as chairman of the Senate foreign policy committee after a power-sharing deal Wednesday between Democrats and Republicans, who each have 50 seats in the 100-seat chamber.

Blinken and Menendez seem aligned with Iran and its nuclear program. Biden chose to join the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement that saw the international community lift sanctions on Iran in exchange for guarantees that it would not produce nuclear weapons.

US Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) speaks during the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on the appointment of Linda Thomas-Greenfield as US Ambassador to the United Nations on January 27, 2021 [File: Michael Reynolds/Pool via Reuters]Trump left the deal in 2018. Now Blinken and Menendez have both called for a return to the JCPOA in exchange for further concessions from Tehran.

Continuation of sanctions

The Trump administration’s America First foreign policy has used sanctions and tariffs, especially with regard to China, Russia, North Korea, and Venezuela.

Although often described as working closely with Russia, the Trump administration has frequently sanctioned Moscow, although it remains unclear whether Trump has consistently supported these movements.

Blinken criticized Russian authorities for cracking down on pro-democracy protesters after opposition figure Alexey Navalny was arrested and sentenced.

Blinken told NBC News in an interview that aired Monday that further sanctions against Moscow were possible, without mentioning details.

The secretary of state also called on Beijing’s treatment of protesters in Hong Kong, as well as its lack of transparency regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, which originated in China.

If they fall victim to the repression of the Chinese authorities, we should do something to give them refuge, Blinken said, referring to the Hong Kong protesters in favor of democratic systems.

Blinken also called China’s refusal to allow inspectors inside important sites linked to the discovery of the novel coronavirus at the end of 2019 as a deep problem.

Meanwhile, the United States will continue arms control with Russia and China, which is at odds with a new arms race between the three powers under Trump.

The Biden administration is also expected to pursue aspects of Trump’s policy toward Venezuela, the South American nation that has been at odds with Washington for more than a decade.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday that the administration would continue to recognize interim President Juan Guaido as the Venezuelan leader.

Price called Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro a dictator, but did not call for his impeachment.

The Trump administration was also known for letting the diplomatic corps wither away. A report (PDF) by Democratic staff of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee revealed that State Department officials found themselves under attack.

Biden has said he wants State Department officials at our embassies and consulates around the world to know that I appreciate your expertise and respect you. I will support you. This administration will empower you to do your job, not to target or politicize you.

