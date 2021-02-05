New ‘carbon taxes’ on food could put UK farmers at a ‘competitive disadvantage’, Boris Johnson warned

New carbon taxes or charges on foods such as meat and dairy risk putting UK farmers at a “competitive disadvantage” compared to other countries, the National Farmers Union (NFU) said .

He came as MPs warned of the potential impact on the bills of families already struggling due to the covid-19 pandemic, after Downing Street refused to rule out the introduction of fees on areas that produce more pollution.

It follows that the Prime Minister ordered government ministries to produce a price for carbon emissions in all areas of the economy as part of his drive to achieve net zero by 2050.

According to The Times, the proposals will play a central role in the green agenda Mr Johnson intends to put in place in the run-up to the UK hosting COP26 in November.

Under the UK’s new Emissions Trading Scheme, heavily polluting industries such as aviation and power generation will be asked to pay for the pollution they emit beyond a fixed ceiling.

Ministers would like to expand this system over time to other carbon-intensive areas, which opponents say could see charges on certain types of food production such as beef, lamb and cheese.

The government insists that “pollution pricing” is not a form of taxation and the suggestions for a meat tax are categorically wrong.

But critics say it is in fact an indirect tax that could pass costs on to consumers.

And while the UK would push for other countries to follow suit, Stuart Roberts, NFU Vice President, said: We should not penalize companies that have committed to net zero and take action for the climate. UK farmers produce some of the world’s most sustainable meat and dairy products Greenhouse gas emissions from UK beef production are less than half of the world average and UK milk production is even lower .

A carbon tax will not have the intended effect if it is implemented in the UK only. It is essential that any tax be recognized internationally, otherwise UK farmers will be at a competitive disadvantage, overvalued by food imports with a higher carbon footprint.

Any carbon pricing policy must include opportunities for agricultural businesses to benefit, not just to be penalized, otherwise we could see adverse effects where national food production is reduced at a time when access to local food. , sustainable and affordable is more important than ever. “

Senior Conservative MP Robert Halfon added: I want to be green, but we cannot balance environmentalism on the backs of the poor.

“There should be a cost of living indicator for every environmental measure to make sure it doesn’t disproportionately affect the lowest paid.

Echoing his concerns, Chris Green, MP for Bolton West, said: It’s a difficult thing to be able to justify to people who are struggling to cope or who have seen their business on the verge of collapse, additional costs. .

Asked for comment, a government spokesperson said: “Pricing pollution is an important tool in stopping climate change, but we have absolutely no intention of imposing a carbon tax on meat or others. food.

“We will use the pricing of pollution in a way that cuts the bills for ordinary families and ensures that large corporations pay their fair share.”