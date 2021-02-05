Politics
New ‘carbon taxes’ on food could put UK farmers at a ‘competitive disadvantage’, Boris Johnson warned
New carbon taxes or charges on foods such as meat and dairy risk putting UK farmers at a “competitive disadvantage” compared to other countries, the National Farmers Union (NFU) said .
He came as MPs warned of the potential impact on the bills of families already struggling due to the covid-19 pandemic, after Downing Street refused to rule out the introduction of fees on areas that produce more pollution.
It follows that the Prime Minister ordered government ministries to produce a price for carbon emissions in all areas of the economy as part of his drive to achieve net zero by 2050.
According to The Times, the proposals will play a central role in the green agenda Mr Johnson intends to put in place in the run-up to the UK hosting COP26 in November.
Under the UK’s new Emissions Trading Scheme, heavily polluting industries such as aviation and power generation will be asked to pay for the pollution they emit beyond a fixed ceiling.
Ministers would like to expand this system over time to other carbon-intensive areas, which opponents say could see charges on certain types of food production such as beef, lamb and cheese.
The government insists that “pollution pricing” is not a form of taxation and the suggestions for a meat tax are categorically wrong.
But critics say it is in fact an indirect tax that could pass costs on to consumers.
And while the UK would push for other countries to follow suit, Stuart Roberts, NFU Vice President, said: We should not penalize companies that have committed to net zero and take action for the climate. UK farmers produce some of the world’s most sustainable meat and dairy products Greenhouse gas emissions from UK beef production are less than half of the world average and UK milk production is even lower .
A carbon tax will not have the intended effect if it is implemented in the UK only. It is essential that any tax be recognized internationally, otherwise UK farmers will be at a competitive disadvantage, overvalued by food imports with a higher carbon footprint.
Any carbon pricing policy must include opportunities for agricultural businesses to benefit, not just to be penalized, otherwise we could see adverse effects where national food production is reduced at a time when access to local food. , sustainable and affordable is more important than ever. “
Senior Conservative MP Robert Halfon added: I want to be green, but we cannot balance environmentalism on the backs of the poor.
“There should be a cost of living indicator for every environmental measure to make sure it doesn’t disproportionately affect the lowest paid.
Echoing his concerns, Chris Green, MP for Bolton West, said: It’s a difficult thing to be able to justify to people who are struggling to cope or who have seen their business on the verge of collapse, additional costs. .
Asked for comment, a government spokesperson said: “Pricing pollution is an important tool in stopping climate change, but we have absolutely no intention of imposing a carbon tax on meat or others. food.
“We will use the pricing of pollution in a way that cuts the bills for ordinary families and ensures that large corporations pay their fair share.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]