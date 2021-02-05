Opinion | Virginia Democrats may be overlooking a valuable asset: Donald Trump





With the abrasive Manhattanite in the White House, Democrats in Virginia have made gains every November, whether it’s gubernatorial elections, state legislative seats in 2019, or House seats and in the U.S. Senate in 2018 and again last fall, Virginia Democrats found an easy-to-help boogeyman. they’re winning with unbeatable margins in the suburbs and towns of Virginias, especially in the vast DC bedroom communities.

These margins more than outweigh the benefits Republicans could reap in rural Virginia. The last statewide GOP victory dates back to 2009.

Virginias’ gubernatorial election this fall places the Commonwealth in a familiar role as an early electoral barometer of national mood. With Trump now removed from office, however, the Democrats of Virginias, who have taken control of all elective branches of state government and seven of the 11 seats in the US House from Virginias under the watchful eye of Trump, might not see him as a convenient villain.

No state is so quickly or deeply affected by Washington and the administration in charge as its neighbor in the Potomac. The economic fortunes of the suburbs as far west as Loudoun County and as far south as Rappahannock and beyond are tied to the federal payroll and the massive body of federal contractors. Hampton Roads is also a major stakeholder as it is home to the largest US Navy base in the world, a NASA research center, and a major supplier of ships to the Navy fleet.

Virginians, especially in these areas, live by the familiar rhythms and established norms of the federal system, and they dislike disruptors, right or left. Trump was by far the most disruptive president in modern American history, and the chaos he sparked in his final weeks will continue even if he retreats to Mar-a-Lago.

In Trump’s first year in office, marked by the murderous Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, he so stained the GOP brand in Virginia that in the 2017 race for governor, Republican Ed Gillespie, who nearly toppled the government. popular Democratic Senator Mark R. Warner in 2014, badly lost to Democrat Ralph Northam, then Lieutenant Governor not as politically formidable as Warner.

A year later, Democrats ousted three Republican members of the United States House. Senator Tim Kaine, the failed Democratic running mate two years earlier, also overwhelmed Corey A. Stewart, Trump’s loyalist Republican brandon. In 2019, the Democrats reclaimed the majority of the House of Delegates they lost to the GOP in 1999 and also claimed the Senate. In November, Democrats kept their delegation numbers to Congress, elected Warner for a third consecutive term in the Senate, and gave Joe Biden to States 13 electoral votes.

But Trump and Trumpism could still influence the fall election in Virginias.

The violent attempted insurgency on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob will likely poison Trump’s legacy in the minds of all but his most ardent devotees for years. A divisive Trump loyalist, Senator Amanda F. Chase (Chesterfield), is declared the Republican candidate for governor. After repeatedly baselessly claiming that the election was stolen from Trump and praising Trump supporters who violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, she was denounced by fellow senators from both parties before d to be censored by the chamber. However, the rarely used formal Senate reprimand may actually endear her to a bloc of Trump voters, and it could be decisive in a battle for the GOP nomination. Should she become the candidate, Democrats will once again be the beneficiaries of a viscerally polarizing president, even after he leaves.

For those who aren’t exhausted by a grim political drama after the year has passed, keep an eye on Virginia for the next several months.

