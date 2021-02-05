Politics
Turkeys Erdogan calls on student protesters for terrorists, escalating anti-LGBT rhetoric | Voice of America
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the student protesters of being terrorists as Turkish police arrested them for protesting Erdogans’ appointment of a new rector at one of the country’s top universities this week.
For more than a month, students, faculty members and alumni of Istanbul Bogazici University protested the Erdogans’ appointment of Turkish politician and scholar Melih Bulu, demanding an election to choose a rector from among university professors.
Bulu holds a doctorate from the Bogazicis Business Management Program, but has never been a full-time scholar in college. Critics accused him of plagiarism in his essay and published articles and called for his resignation. Bulu has denied these accusations.
His involvement in politics also sparked controversy over his nomination, as he previously ran for parliament as a candidate for the Justice and Development Party (AKP) in power by Erdogans.
He told reporters on Wednesday he had no plans to resign from his academic post. Yet his appointment was seen as an attack on academic freedom, which sparked further protests across the country.
Arrests
This week, Turkish police arrested more than 250 protesters in Istanbul and 69 students in Ankara, some of whom were later released. At least 51 of the protesters in Istanbul were taken to court on Wednesday and were released on bail Thursday.
On Tuesday, academics in their robes gathered on the Bogazici campus with their backs to the rectors ‘building in protest, demanding Bulus’ resignation and the release of the detained students.
Turkish government officials labeled the protesters terrorists.
Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said 79 of the detainees were linked to terrorist groups such as the Revolutionary People’s Liberation Revolutionary Party / Front (DHKP / C).
Erdogan echoed Soylus’ statement in a video speech to his ruling AKP on Wednesday, saying the protesters lacked Turkey’s national and spiritual values and were members of terrorist groups.
This country will not be ruled by terrorists, he said. We will do whatever is necessary to prevent this. We did not support the terrorists and we will not.
Rights groups say the Turkish government has broadened the definition of anti-terrorism laws to suppress dissent.
Turkish authorities have a long tradition of cracking down on freedom of expression through abusive investigations, arbitrary detentions and unfounded prosecutions under loosely defined anti-terrorism laws, Deniz Yuksel, advocacy specialist for Turkey, told Turkey. Amnesty International, at VOA.
LGBT rights
The dispute in Bogazici escalated after a poster depicting the sacred Islamic Kaaba site with LGBT flags was displayed in an exhibit on campus as part of protests last week.
On January 29, Soylu tweeted about the arrest of four students on the poster, calling them LGBT deviants. Twitter later placed a warning on Soylus’ tweet, claiming he had broken company rules on hateful conduct.
Two of the detained students were arrested for inciting hatred and insulting religious values.
Over the weekend, police raided the Bogazicis LGBTI + student club and announced that an investigation for suspected terrorist propaganda had been opened against the club after the discovery of an illegal publication of Kongra-Gel and of rainbow flags in the club room.
Kongra-Gel is an umbrella organization of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and its affiliates. The PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey and the United States.
Following the raid, Bulu announced the closure of the clubs.
Some analysts believe that the LGBT community at the University of Bogazici has become the latest target for governments to label dissidents as terrorists.
What is most striking about the Bogazici case is that LGBTI people are now demonized as criminals and terrorists simply because of their sexual orientation, which shows how far Turkey has strayed from rights. and fundamental freedoms and the rule of law and due process, Aykan Erdemir, director of the Turkey program at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (FDD) and a former member of the Turkish Parliament, told VOA.
Erdogan praised his young revelers on a video conference Monday, saying: You are not LGBT youth, not the young people who commit acts of vandalism. On the contrary, you are the ones who mend broken hearts.
Two days later, he said there was no LGBT, adding that “this country is national and spiritual, and will continue to walk into the future as such.
Yuksel of Amnesty International said recent anti-LGBT statements by Turkish authorities were not only a reflection of the government’s homophobia, but also a calculated political strategy.
Authorities attack LGBT people [individuals]are the latest frontier in a culture war launched by President Erdogan in an attempt to rally his conservative base ahead of elections slated for 2023, though rumors suggest they could take place sooner, she said.
US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday that the United States was concerned about the protests at Bogazici University and strongly condemned the anti-LGBT rhetoric surrounding them.
The United Nations human rights agency on Wednesday condemned the homophobic and transphobic comments by [Turkish]officials and called for the speedy release of students and demonstrators arrested for participating in peaceful protests.
#Turkey: We call for the speedy release of students and demonstrators arrested for participating in peaceful protests, and urge the police to stop using excessive force. We condemn the homophobic and transphobic comments by officials, inciting hatred and discrimination against LGBT people. pic.twitter.com/EXF9RvMiyQ
United Nations Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) February 3, 2021
Turkey’s foreign and interior ministries did not respond to VOA requests for comment. But in a separate statement released on Thursday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said: It has been determined that certain groups that are not from the university and are affiliated with terrorist organizations attempted to infiltrate and provoke the events .
In this regard, necessary and proportionate measures are taken in the law against these illegal acts which go beyond the scope of the right to protest.
Meaning of Bogazicis
Bogazici University was established in 1863 as Robert College by American missionaries and became a public university in 1971.
As one of the most prestigious universities in Turkey, its admission is very competitive, as only the first percentile of the 2.4 million students taking a national Turkish university placement examination study there for free.
Bogazici University has been the gold standard of meritocracy and vertical mobility in Turkey, said Erdemir of the FDD.
The pioneering role of universities in introducing Western scholarship and values has made them a target of various Islamist and ultranationalist factions in Turkey, which accuse the institution of serving foreign interests, he said.
Some of the information in this report is from The Associated Press and Reuters.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]