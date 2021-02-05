World hopes to see healthy China-US relations – Opinion

[Photo/Agencies]



With the Joe Biden administration busy reversing the policies of the previous administration, there is hope that it would also reverse former President Donald Trump’s regressive trend in China-US relations.

The Trump administration’s trade war, the technology war, the suspension of bilateral exchange mechanisms and the McCarthyian measures against Chinese journalists and media and Confucius Institutes in the United States should all be dropped.

The most important bilateral relationship deserves the urgent attention of the US administration despite the extremely long list of national priorities for President Biden. Competition is welcome, but as long as it is fair, open and rules-based, attempts to sabotage China’s development in the Trump era cannot be characterized as competition. The Trump administration’s persecution of Huawei during the 5G rollout is a case in point.

As President Xi Jinping said in his speech to the Davos World Economic Forum on January 25, “we should advocate fair competition, such as competing with each other for excellence in a field. racing, not fighting in a wrestling arena. Improving relations is not about one side doing the other a favor, or vice versa, but about a win-win-win situation for China, the United States and the world.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said it well on January 26. “I would very much like to avoid building (political) blocs,” she said in a question from WEF founder Klaus Schwab.

In a joint statement calling for multilateral cooperation for global recovery on Wednesday, Merkel, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Council Charles Michel and Senegalese President Macky Sall declared: “instead of pitting civilizations and values ​​against each other, we must build a more inclusive multilateralism”.

But it seems that some American officials and experts are nostalgic for the Cold War. Otherwise, why do they keep talking about building an alliance to isolate China and halt its rise, economically and technologically?

Are they ignoring the new reality? A survey released by the European Council on Foreign Relations on Jan. 19 shows that 33% of Europeans think Americans cannot trust Americans after voting for Trump in 2016. Around 61% of those polled said the political system America was “broken” while 54% said the world had become worse because of Trump’s presidency.

Importantly, 51 percent of respondents said they don’t believe the United States, under Biden’s leadership, can bridge internal divisions and invest in solving global problems. Almost six in ten respondents in the 11 countries surveyed believe that China will become more powerful than the United States over the next decade. And 60% said they wanted their country to remain neutral in a possible conflict between China and the United States.

I don’t think the results will be too different if similar surveys are carried out on other continents. While some Chinese hawks continue to advocate Trump-era decoupling policies from China, a business confidence survey released Tuesday by the German Chamber of Commerce in China, in cooperation with audit firm KPMG, has showed that 96% of foreign companies operating in China no plans to leave China in the coming year, in fact, 72% plan to increase their investment in China and 77% expect the Chinese market to expand faster than other markets.

While China and the European Union held their first high-level environment and climate dialogue on Monday, I hope that a similar dialogue between China and the United States will now be that the former secretary of ‘State John Kerry is Biden’s climate envoy. But since Trump’s trade war and technology war was also a war on China’s climate mitigation and environmental protection policies, the Biden administration should immediately abandon them and resume cooperation in the fight against change. climate.

This could be a good start to repairing bilateral relations.

The author is the head of the Brussels-based China Daily EU Bureau.