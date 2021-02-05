PPP and PML-N violate democracy charter, says Rashid – Pakistan





RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Thursday that the PPP and PML-N were violating their commitment to the charter of democracy by opting for undemocratic measures and asked Maulana Fazlur Rehman to stand for election. next senatorial elections.

PPP and PML-N signed the Democracy Charter (CoD) in 2006, but now their actions are against it. Maulana Fazlur Rehman is expected to run for senatorial elections wherever he wishes and it will allay and calm his anger and stress, Mr Rashid said when speaking to reporters after a government function at Viqarun Nisa College on the eve of the Solidarity day in Kashmir.

In response to a question, the minister said he would respond to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) decision regarding the long march and defiance movement in Lal Haveli on Friday.

On the expected resignations of members of opposition parties from parliament, he said opposition parties will not resign from parliament and their agitation will be limited to a long march and a motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Maulana Fazl urged to run for Senate election

He said those who threatened to resign from parliament should reconsider their decisions as resignation would not bring any change, but would create problems for the democratic system.

The minister said sit-ins and long marches cannot topple governments, and gave the example of the 2014 PTI sit-in that continued for 126 days.

We, along with Imran Khan, staged the sit-in in front of Parliament for 126 days, but failed to overthrow the government then headed by Nawaz Sharif, Rashid said.

He said the PTI government would complete its three-year term and that it only had one year to deliver because the fifth year would be the year of the election campaign.

The only panacea for all political problems is table discussions. There is no deadlock in politics and democracy will be strengthened through the process of dialogue, he added.

The minister said the government has tabled new legislation in parliament to end the participation of money in senatorial elections.

He congratulated PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari on the marriage of his daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and prayed and expressed his best wishes for her.

University status

Earlier, addressing the function at Viqarun Nisa Girls College, the Home Secretary announced that the college will be upgraded to university status this year. He also announced a grant of Rs50 million for the university hostel.

It will be Rawalpindi’s third female university if the college is granted university status.

Cashmere issue

The interior minister said the nation is united on the Kashmir issue and wants the issue resolved in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiris.

He urged the international community to end human rights violations in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

The Modi government is trying to bring about demographic changes to the valley and this is a violation of UN resolutions, he said.

Posted in Dawn, February 5, 2021

