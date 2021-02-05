Banyan – The surprising choice to lead the Vietnamese Communist Party | Asia

W COMPARATIVE HEN with the vibrant hustle and bustle and chaos in the rest of Hanoi where drag queens perform for a thrilled audience and break-dancers launch movements on the city sidewalks, the five-year convention of the Communist Party of Vietnam would not have could be more contrasted. The potted palms and bouquets exactly spaced; the tight ranks of 1,600 delegates (few of whom are women) all conscientiously raise red cards to vote; even the ban for the delegates to meet to chat in the evening: everything was arranged to present a story of conformity, calm and consensual order within one of the most secret political organizations in the world.

And yet the main outcome of the congress appears, at first glance, to be anything but orthodox. The party has tended to frown on the kind of personal power Xi Jinping has garnered alongside in China. On the contrary, authority is distributed among the four pillars of government: the secretary general of the party, the prime minister, the president and the president of the national assembly. At the previous congress in 2016, it was quite unusual that General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong sawed off a powerful reformist rival for a second term, especially since he was well over 65, the limit of usual age for re-election to the Politburo. He then also assumed the post of president upon the incumbent’s death in 2018, compressing four pillars into three.

It is almost certain that outgoing Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc believed his chances of succeeding Mr. Trong as secretary general, the most important of the first four positions. Mr Phuc has overseen an impressive campaign against the covid-19 pandemic, despite a recent spate of infections. He has extensive management experience and an extensive sponsorship network. Yet Mr. Phuc comes from central Vietnam, while all previous secretaries general were from the communist heart of the north. In addition, says Le Hong Hiep of ISEAS -Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore, this same patronage network, in Mr. Trongs’ eyes, counted against him. This may have limited Mr. Phucs ‘ability to continue Mr. Trongs’ fiery campaign against corruption, which brought down big supporters, businessmen and others. Mr. Trong argues that eradicating corruption is the key to party survival.

In this case, Mr. Trong and his allies succeeded in blocking Mr. Phuc. But Mr. Trongs protg, Tran Quoc Vuong, did not win the post of secretary general either. Mr. Vuong, party pillar and former top prosecutor, is leading the anti-corruption campaign. But he does not have his own network of allies, which seems to have diminished his position among the members of the powerful central committee of the party.

A stinging blow for Mr. Trong? Think again. Because, having excluded MM. Phuc and Vuong as secretary general, and for lack of a compromise candidate, Congress voted instead to keep the white-haired Mr. Trong for a third term. It’s unprecedented, but perhaps that was Mr. Trongs’ intention from the start. His ability to stay in power is all the more remarkable given that he allegedly suffered a stroke in 2019. Never, says Tuong Vu of the University of Oregon, make the mistake of underestimating Mr. Trong.

Even so, he was not a fiery furnace in Congress, looking fragile. Speculation is swirling over whether he might step down halfway through his new term. If so, his successor will likely be either the new Speaker of the National Assembly, Vuong Dinh Hue, professor of economics and former finance minister, or the new prime minister, Pham Minh Chinh. The promotion of this former police general and head of staff and party organization is also unusual. Until now, the prime minister was chosen from among the deputy prime ministers. (Mr Phuc, 66, was sent upstairs as the largely ceremonial president, restoring the four pillars.)

For now, the conservative tenure of Mr. Trong, 76, a Marxist theorist, runs in a country of 96 million people, more than half of whom are under 35. Mr. Trong doesn’t just want to continue his fight against corruption lead. He also intends to crack down more on Vietnam’s relatively open social networks. Its lasting influence suggests that intolerance of dissenting parties will continue, says Thao Dinh, a prominent young activist. A firm grip, Mr Trong seems to believe, is needed to keep the country on track. Lighten up, the drag queens and break-dancers seem to respond.