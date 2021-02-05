Turkish Embassy’s language course offer worries Lebanese Armenian political leaders





BEIRUT (Zartonk, Aztag) Major General Imad Osman, Director General of the Lebanese Internal Security Forces, recently issued a circular to the officers and soldiers he commands, announcing that online Turkish courses will be offered online in Lebanon in cooperation with the Turkish Embassy there. The news raised alarm among Lebanese Armenians, reflecting Turkey’s growing influence and involvement in Lebanon. The incidents of last year in connection with the criticism of the Lebanese-Armenian television station Neshan Der Haroutiounians against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and even earlier reactions in Beirut and Tripoli against the commemoration of the Armenian genocide in 2015 already indicated the negative effects of Turkish influence on the Armenian community. The Chairman of the District Committee of the Armenian Liberal Democratic Party of Lebanon, Sevag Hagopian, responded publicly to Osman, asking why it was important to promote learning Turkish in Lebanon at a time when the language was not an international language recognized and a major Turkish language. There was no language community in Lebanon. In addition, he pointed out that the circular asked interested soldiers to send their personal information directly to a website linked to the Turkish Embassy. In other words, it would allow Turkish state bodies to use this information in the future for purposes other than language teaching. He wrote that in the context of Turkish intervention and expansionist intentions as far away as Libya and the South Caucasus, the proposal to administer such courses should not be seen as innocent. He said he feared that Turkey might threaten Lebanon’s national security in the near future. Meanwhile, Lebanese parliamentarian and representative of the Central Committee of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation of Lebanon, Hagop Pakraduni, had a telephone interview with Interior Minister Mohammad Fahmi and expressed his amazement and bewilderment at the announcement. He stressed that Lebanese politicians do not speak Turkish and that this move could in fact create spies for Turkey. Pakraduni noted that Turkish state agencies in various places and circles in Lebanon are trying to form opinions and impose perspectives, as well as promote Turkish policies. Fahmi replied that this decision for Turkish lessons was not compulsory for the internal security forces and was similar to plans for teaching in languages ​​such as English, Spanish or Italian. He promised to follow up on this issue and find an appropriate solution.







