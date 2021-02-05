UI is capable of imprinting top talents with a Pancasila spirit

KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) believes that the University of Indonesia (UI) is capable of producing superior talent for future generations with the Pancasila spirit.

“UI can also be an example in bringing about transformation and reform of the nation,” Jokowi said during UI’s 71st anniversary, as reported on the UI page, Friday (5/2/2021).

Jokowi also said that the user interface could develop contributory and applicable science and technology, and could improve the well-being of the Indonesian people.

“I hope UI’s 71st anniversary can give UI enthusiasm and strong motivation to come and solve the nation’s problems,” Jokowi said.

Jokowi admitted that there are many lessons to be learned in 2020. Because forcing people to work across borders and proving that Indonesia is resilient in the face of all challenges.

To this end, he called on all parties to stand up with optimism and hope.

Then keep working hard to solve the challenges that are currently facing.

“To strive to revive the economy while continuing to run to face the technological disruption. A new strategy must be created, ”he said.

IU graduates work all over the country

Minister of Education and Culture (Mendikbud) Nadiem Makarim encouraged the IU to always be the standard bearer of education in Indonesia.

Nadiem also appreciated the hundreds of thousands of UI graduates who have been active across the country and abroad.

