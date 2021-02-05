Shah Faesal trying to recover in Kashmir? – The New Indian Express





Express press service SRINAGAR: After burning boats and criticizing Narendra Modi government for repealing Article 370, Shah Faesal, turned politician turned IAS officer, who quit politics after his release from detention last year, said speculation that he is once again trying to be part of the system by praising the Prime Minister and his government’s stance on farmers. Faesal’s newfound love for the Modi government has led to speculation that he may have changed his ways with the Center and is considering a return to a different role in J&K. After two years of resignation of Faesal in the public service, his resignation was not accepted by the government. Topper of the IAS batch of 2010, he had left in January 2019 to join politics. READ ALSO | After declaring India ‘Jagat Guru’, Shah Faesal praises PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Two months later, he formed J&K Peoples Movement. Faesal and his party became an instant hit among the youth. Despite this, some analysts felt that Faesal quit his job and entered politics at the behest of the BJP to help the Saffron party in the long run. He was among the signatories of Gupkar’s August 4, 2019 declaration, promising to safeguard the special status of J&K, as well as among the traditional rulers arrested after the removal of Article 370. But after his release from detention, Faesal remained silent and on August 10 announced that he had quit politics. After nearly five months of silence, Faesal praised the Modi government’s vaccination campaign and called India a “jagat guru”. During the farmers’ protests, he backed the position of Indian celebrities and cricket stars by saying, “Yes. Ghar ki baat ghar ke andar hi acchi. “ While Faesal doesn’t miss an opportunity to praise Modi, there is speculation he could return to his job in the public service. There is also speculation that he could be appointed advisor to one of the two Lt Governors of J&K Territories and Ladakh Untion. For now, Faesal seems the least bothered by the avalanche of trolls by Internet users regarding his U-turn. Asked about his future plans, Faesal told the New Indian Express: “Have patience, you would know everything.”

