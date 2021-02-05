About 11,000 Hong Kongers moved to Taiwan in 2020, double the number of 2019





Almost 11,000 Hong Kong residents moved to Taiwan in 2020, nearly double the number of 2019. According to the Taiwan National Immigration Agency, a number of Hong Kong people who have been granted short-term residency have climbed to 10,813 against 5858 the previous year. Experts believe the exodus was accelerated by China’s imposition of a draconian national security law and the pro-democracy protests that followed. Taiwan, which is also struck by the Xi Jinping administration’s “One Nation, Two Systems” policy, has openly supported Hong Kongers in their pro-democracy movement. The island’s president, Tsai Ing-wen, has also advocated for human rights and in 2020 launched a new office to deal with Hong Kong people seeking to stay on the island. At present, Taiwan has no asylum or refugee law, and does not accept refugee claims, but allows refugees to live under various conditions like investment visas. Read: Hong Kong government spokesman Jimmy Lai returns to court Read: New UK citizenship visa route opens for Hong Kong residents Immigration from Hong Kong to Taiwan last year became a matter of deliberation after Chinese authorities arrested 11 people doing the same. Although China claimed the arrests were made for flouting the national security law and those arrested were protesters, the event sparked global anger against China. Chinese repression in Hong Kong China’s Xi Jinping administration passed the draconian extradition law in early 2019, sparking massive protests against China in Hong Kong. However, with City-State chief executive Carrie Lam refusing to acknowledge the protesters’ demand and dispatch troops to the mainland to quell the protests, the protest quickly turned violent. In response to the erosion of law and order in Hong Kong, China later passed a national security law under which it arrested more than 10,000 protesters and seized the media, among others. Despite the continent’s repeated efforts to silence voices, protesters continue to voice their call for freedom and sovereignty. Recently, Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by US lawmakers who hailed the protesters as activists for global inspiration in the face of Beijing’s crackdown. In a bipartisan letter to the Nobel Prize Committee, the nine lawmakers stressed that the Hong Kong protests were “one of the largest mass protests” in history and that it “peacefully” defended democracy and human rights since 1997. Read: Hong Kong pro-democracy movement nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by US Read: Britain doubles visa program for Hong Kong people, says ‘won’t look any other way’ Representative image / Pixabey







