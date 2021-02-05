Senate polls – newspaper – DAWN.COM





THE government tabled a bill in the National Assembly to change the voting mechanism in senatorial elections from secret ballot to open ballot, but the opposition blocked the vote on the bill during this session. The government presented the 26th constitutional amendment bill on Wednesday, which also aims to give binationals the right to stand for election.

The bill sparked a strong reaction from the opposition benches and the work of the Assembly on Wednesday and Thursday was marred by noise, slogans and pandemonium. Prime Minister Imran Khan has also said in the past that Senate elections should have an open vote so that corruption is removed from the process. An example of senators voting against their party was seen in the vote of no confidence against Senate Speaker Sadiq Sanjrani. The vote was rejected when the opposition had a clear majority. It is an open secret that candidates for the upper house have to spend huge sums of money to buy votes for members of the provincial assemblies that make up their constituency.

It is the responsibility of all political parties to bring about reforms that can eliminate this practice of buying votes in the Senate. However, the way the government has proceeded is unfortunate. He launched parallel initiatives in the Supreme Court and Parliament to change the voting system without making a substantial effort to reach consensus on this reform. The Supreme Court is seized of the case and has not yet rendered a verdict. It is strange that, without waiting for the court to announce a judgment, the government tried to obtain a vote in the National Assembly. In addition, the government knew very well that it did not have the numbers to pass a constitutional amendment.

This is why this whole exercise seems geared towards political progress by stressing that the opposition does not want to legislate on a reform which, according to the government, can eliminate corruption in the electoral process of the Senate. By unnecessarily politicizing the issue, the government missed an opportunity to introduce legislation through a detailed process of debate, discussion and consensus. Whenever optics replace real lenses, the result is always disappointing.

It would be desirable for the government to forgo unnecessary haste, engage the opposition in meaningful consultation for a full package of electoral reforms, including the voting system for the Senate, and forge a consensus that benefits the system as a whole. The objective should be to have this comprehensive reform legislated before the next general elections so that all stakeholders are fully invested in it and to ensure that the reform package does not fall victim to political disagreements. If the government and the opposition are serious about improving the electoral system, they should avoid the shortcuts and choose the right path.

Posted in Dawn, February 5, 2021

