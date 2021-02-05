Boris Johnson scrapped carbon tax plan over fears it could trigger food price hikes

Boris Johnson killed the idea of ​​a carbon tax last night that could have led to huge price hikes for meat, cheese and gas.

The Prime Minister and Chancellor Rishi Sunak had asked Whitehall’s departments to come up with a price on carbon emissions for all sectors of the economy.

A tax could then be applied to encourage emission reductions and ensure the UK’s carbon neutrality by 2050.

Products such as beef, lamb and cheese, involving the use of animals that emit methane, and more fertilizer, processing and transportation, could be subject to the tax, the Times reported.

The same goes for gas heating which works with fossil fuels containing carbon.

But fears have been raised that the tax will be imposed on consumers. John OConnell, TaxPayers Alliance, said: Green taxes would leave slim choices for struggling families who depend on cheap food and energy.

Last night, a government source said ministers would not proceed after Mr Johnson blocked the idea, adding: We have absolutely no intention of imposing a carbon tax on meat or other food products.

Financial experts told MPs on Wednesday that taxes are almost certainly expected to rise over the next five years because of the damage Covid has done to the economy.

Proposals are being developed for a carbon emissions reduction plan to be unveiled ahead of the United Nations COP26 climate change summit hosted by the UK in Glasgow in November.

Last year, the Energy White Paper laid out plans for a national carbon emissions trading scheme that ministers describe as the basis on which the UK achieves net zero emissions so profitable.

A cap on carbon emissions would initially continue to be applied only to energy-intensive industries such as power generation and aviation, but would then be extended to the whole economy to encourage reductions in energy. greenhouse gas production, the Times said.

This could include a direct carbon tax on the most carbon-intensive services, such as meat and cheese production, or a shift in climate change taxes from electricity to gas.

The memo to Whitehall departments stated: The Chancellor and the Prime Minister want a sector-by-sector vision of how we might implement some form of carbon pricing and a comprehensive roadmap to achieve it over the next decade .

Yesterday morning, the prime minister’s official spokesperson refused to rule out this policy. But at 6 p.m., the plan was scrapped.

He said: All matters of this kind in tax matters are the purview of the treasury and any changes would be made during tax events.

It is a long standing policy that we do not discuss any speculation before them.

Repeatedly asked to exclude it, he said: It is a long-standing policy that we do not comment on speculation about what the Chancellor may or may not do in a tax event.

The Treasury also refused to exclude the regime.

Phantom Chancellor Anneliese Dodds said any tax reform aimed at helping the government meet its zero-carbon commitment by 2050 must be fair.

The UK is in the midst of the worst economic crisis of any major economy, she said.

Now is not the time to raise taxes for families across the country, but Rishi Sunak is moving forward with a triple hammer blow of municipal tax hikes, public sector wage freezes and government cuts. universal credit.

We will carefully consider any longer term changes to the tax system, bearing in mind that the UK is far from meeting its carbon reduction targets. Any change must be fair and go hand in hand with measures to strengthen family finances and improve living standards after more than a decade of irresponsible decisions by the Conservatives.