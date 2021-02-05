How Trump conquered Europe on 5G





Yet despite the fact that foreign allies have pushed back almost all of Trump’s foreign policy goals, whether it’s his climate change or the botched purchase of Greenland Washingtons’ efforts over the past 18 months to coax the European Union into abandoning China on 5G have been successful, and this is a policy expected to continue under the Joe Biden administration.

When we picked it up in March, the Huawei president announced 91 deals, half of which were in Europe, and it looked like they were going to lead the table, Keith Krach, the former US Under Secretary of State who led the Trump administration’s efforts to convince country to abandon Chinese players, POLITICO told POLITICO. The objective was to gain momentum with a thunder of announcements.

In truth, some countries in the EU had already become increasingly skeptical about including Chinese telecom equipment manufacturers in their 5G networks. European national security agencies had become alarmed at how Huawei in particular has gobbled up significant global market share against competitors such as Swedens Ericsson and Finlands Nokia.

Even though EU officials agreed with the position, many did not like Trump’s aggressive approach, which included threats to delay intelligence cooperation if bloc members did not reassess their dependence. with regard to Chinese companies.

The approach had been to hammer the table and tell people not to buy Huawei. It was a confrontational style, Crash told Digital Bridge, POLITICO’s transatlantic technology newsletter. But he said the approach changed somewhat after his involvement: I said, why not treat countries like a customer, and the customer is always right. You must have a value proposition. For countries and telecom operators, what are the advantages for them?

The Trump-era 5G foreign policy strategy has paid off. Starting with the smaller countries of Eastern Europe and the Baltic, governments signed agreements with Washington to exclude Beijing from their networks. Last year, larger countries like France and the UK followed suit, announcing a phase-out that would eventually eliminate Chinese players from domestic 5G investments.

Even Germany, which had strongly rejected Trump’s authoritarian approach, is expected to at least partially cut Chinese equipment when it revamps its computer security laws next month. Berlin also plans to provide $ 2 billion to develop alternative 5G equipment providers to wean local carriers from Huawei.

As the Biden administration took control of the White House last month, the majority of EU countries, with help from the European Commission, have now instituted some form of restriction on the role that manufacturers of Chinese telecommunications equipment can play in national 5G deployments.

If you can get all the telecom operators to say they won’t buy Huawei, you don’t need to talk to governments, Krach said, explaining how he has repeatedly met with European telecoms operators to evidence the potential security threats associated with the use of Chinese 5G equipment. After a while, we could see that it was creating a critical mass, a tipping point.

This pattern is unlikely to change under the new US administration.

In comments written to U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday, Bidens’ nominee Gina Raimondo for Commerce Secretary said she intends to maintain a hard stance in Washington on China and 5G.

Regarding Huawei, let me be clear: Telecommunications equipment manufactured by untrustworthy suppliers poses a threat to the security of the United States and our allies, she said.

Laurens Cerulus contributed to this report.

