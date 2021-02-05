Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdoan says there is ‘nothing like’ LGBT people





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Getty)

The fiercely anti-gay Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has claimed that there is “nothing like” LGBT + people. Erdoan has positioned himself as a strong opponent of LGBT + rights, with tensions rising in recent days following student protests in Istanbul. The president doubled down on his anti-LGBT + views on Wednesday January 3, according toSBS. “LGBT people, there is nothing like it,” Erdoan reportedly said. “This country is… moral, and it will walk into the future with these values.” Erdoan’s comments come after protests erupted at Istanbul’s Bogazici University, where students criticized the president for appointing government loyalist Melih Bulu as the institution’s rector. Tensions escalated when protesters posted a poster on campus representing the Kaaba in Mecca adorned with rainbow flags. The students were later arrested, with Home Secretary Suleyman Soylu calling them “perverts” on Twitter. Since the protests, Erdoan, who has a long history of anti-LGBT + commentary, has doubled down on his opinion. Recep Tayyip Erdoan called LGBT + people “vandals”. In an online speech to members of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) on February 1, Erdoan said: “We will carry our young people into the future, not as LGBT + young people, but as young people. of the glorious past of this country. “ He added: “You are not the young people who vandalize, but you are the ones who mend these vandalized hearts.” Speaking on Wednesday (February 3), Erdoan attacked the demonstrators asking them, “Are you students or terrorists who dare to attack the rector’s room? This country will not be a place where terrorists prevail. We will never allow that. Anti-LGBT + sentiment has been on the rise in Turkey for a number of years, however, things haven’t always been like this. In recent years, the government has launched a crackdown on LGBT + rights and freedoms, choosing to ban Istanbul Pride in June 2015. Since then, a number of other pride festivals have been banned and closed, violence erupted when homosexual people attempted to celebrate anyway. Erdoan also voiced his opposition to queer people. In July 2020, he accused LGBT + people of “again sneaking up on our national and spiritual values” and of trying to “poison young people” throughout history. “I call on all members of my nation to be careful and take a stand against those who manifest all kinds of heresies that our Lord has forbidden, and those who support them,” Erdoan said at the time.







