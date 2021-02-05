Pakistan’s chief justice says secrecy matters in senatorial elections – ANI





Islamabad [Pakistan], Feb. 5 (ANI): In a major embarrassment for the government led by Imran Khan, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Judge Gulzar Ahmed noted on Thursday that the Senate is a “mature and serious forum” which “needs secrecy to function,” Geo News reported. The chief justice was hearing a case related to the presidential benchmark calling for senatorial elections by public ballot, a process that would end the secret ballot. Practices at the hearing, Pakistan Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan said that “anyone who comes with a party ticket to the provincial assembly should vote in accordance with party policy, as the political party is accountable to the people, ”Geo News reported. Responding to the attorney general, the chief justice said that “democracy is not visible even in political parties.” “The parties should also adopt a democratic attitude in themselves – the leader of a party must not be a dictator,” he argued. “The court must rule on whether the Constitution must be amended or not to change the secret ballot system, “said the CJP. that if “the government does not remove the presidential reference to open ballot voting in senatorial elections, the Supreme Court will give its opinion,” Geo News reported. amendment. He also decided to hold early Senate elections, as currently the Senate is decisively controlled by the constituent parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). resisted the open voting movement. The Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) has also clarified that elections cannot take place in February as half of its members will retire on March 11. Despite the controversy, the ECP announced Thursday that it would announce the timetable for the senatorial elections. According to the Constitution, elections cannot be held 30 days in advance for vacant seats after the term of Senate members expires, the CEP said, citing Article 224 (3) of the Constitution. This means that elections for vacant Senate seats cannot take place before February 10, 2021. In a 104-member Senate, elections will be held for 52 seats. (ANI)

