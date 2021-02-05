Biden stops Trump-ordered US troop cuts in Germany





WASHINGTON (PA) President Joe Biden has officially ended the planned US troop withdrawal from Germany that was ordered last year by the Trump administration but never actually started.

Speaking to the State Department on Thursday, Biden said the troop withdrawal would be halted until Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reviews the presence of the Americas troops around the world. Austin, he said, will ensure that our military footprint is properly aligned with our foreign policy and national security priorities.

Last year then-President Donald Trump announced that he would withdraw about 9,500 of the approximately 34,500 American troops stationed in Germany. The United States has several major military facilities in the country, including Ramstein Air Base, the headquarters of the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command, and the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, the largest U.S. hospital outside the United States.

The Trump order has met resistance from Congress as well as the military, which has long relied on Germany as a key ally and base of operations. Trump announced the downsizing after repeatedly accusing Germany of not paying enough for its own defense, calling longtime NATO ally a delinquent for not spending 2% of its GDP on defense, the benchmark of the alliance.

The Pentagon has started a review to determine which troops will be redeployed to other locations and which will remain in Germany. This study is ongoing and there has been no reduction or change in the level of US troops since Trumps’ announcement.

Austin said in a statement Thursday that the department will conduct a review of the U.S. military footprint around the world.

This will inform my advice to the Commander-in-Chief on how best to allocate military forces to the pursuit of national interests, Austin said, adding that President Bidens today called for US leadership on the world stage, and in particular its conviction that diplomacy should be our first tool of choice, reassures not only the men and women of the Ministry of Defense, but also our fellow citizens.

Austin hinted at a likely reconsideration of the order during a conversation with his German counterpart last week.

Pentagon chief spokesman John Kirby said the downsizing issue was raised during Austins’ call with German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, and Austin had made it clear that he wanted to review the position of US forces around the world.

What he told the Defense Minister is that whatever decision we make, do it in consultation with her and her government, Kirby said, adding that Austin made it clear that he appreciated the support we have received for so many years from Germany. .

German officials hoped the order would be rescinded by the new administration, and the German Defense Ministry said during Austins’ call with Kramp-Karrenbauer, he stressed that Germany is highly valued in as a station and that the American soldiers feel very comfortable here.

The United States continues to view its presence in Germany as an important part of common security, the Defense Department said during a reading of the appeal.

Associated Press writer Aamer Madhani contributed to this report.

