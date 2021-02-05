Messages from China’s third white paper on foreign aid

In January, the Chinese government released its third white paperon foreign aid, titled China’s International Development Cooperation in the New Era. It is worth taking a closer look at the original in Chinese, which has more detailed content than the English version, to see what has changed in certain aspects of China’s foreign aid program, and what has not changed. has not changed. Hopefully the results will provide a better understanding of the prospects for Chinese aid and its potential impact on the international aid system.

China is the world’s largest emerging donor, and Chinese foreign aid will play a bigger role in China’s foreign relations. In particular, as the White Paper points out, the government has used and will continue to use its foreign aid to support the concept the global community with a shared future and the Belt and Road initiative. As major components of Xi Jinping’s thought on diplomacy, these two strategies will guide China’s aid program and also make strategic considerations more important factors in aid allocation.

what changed

China has become increasingly active in supporting policy planning recipient governments, covering a wide range of sectors, such as national economic development, infrastructure, electricity, customs, taxation, agriculture, environmental protection and water resources. It is a new development. By exporting its expertise, China intends to extend its influence in the global South.

There is also a greater emphasis on humanitarian aid, with awhole chapter on the sector, reaffirming China’s commitment to support countries responding to disasters and public health emergencies, post-disaster reconstruction, disaster prevention and risk reduction. It touts China’s Covid-19 overseas assistance operations as the most intensive and largest emergency humanitarian assistance mission in Chinese history since 1949.

The white paper pledges to provide US $ 2 billion to the countries most affected by the pandemic over the next two years and to deliver the Covid-19 vaccines, when ready, as public goods. It’s no wonder that in the near future, Covid-19 diplomacy, focused on medical assistance, vaccines and post-crisis recovery, will prevail in China’s foreign aid program.

Support for the World Health Organization, it is clearly stated:

WHO has made a significant contribution to the fight against the pandemic by leading and encouraging global cooperation. Supporting the WHO means supporting global cooperation in the fight against the pandemic and supporting the effort to save lives.

Putting its weight behind the WHO is in line with China’s policy of visibly supporting the UN-centric international system, which China says serves its best interests.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (left) meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People, Beijing, January 28, 2020 (Naohiko Hatta / Pool / Getty Images)

Another whole chapter is devoted to international exchanges and trilateral cooperation, with mention of pilot projects with Switzerland, Portugal, United Kingdom, United States, Australia and New Zealand during the period 201318. The message is that China is ready to cooperate with traditional donors in the aid sector, but these partnerships must follow certain rules, such as: trilateral aid projects must be proposed, approved and led by the recipient countries; they should be promoted gradually; and all parties must focus on mutual respect, trust and learning. China is expected to grow trilateral aid experimentation with United Nations organizations and some traditional donor states.

What hasn’t changed

The white paper begins with the declaration that China is the world’s largest developing country. He also underlines that South-South cooperation is the fundamental positioning (ding wei) of China’s foreign aid program which falls under the category of South-South cooperation and is therefore essentially different from North-South cooperation.

These points demonstrate that, although China is the world’s largest emerging donor and the second largest economy, it will continue to cling to its identity as a developing country and a South-South cooperation partner.

The side of the global South is based on diplomatic and strategic considerations of China: the confidence of Western countries is limited due to deep-rooted suspicions, China trusts the Global South more than the West, and developing countries can provide China with valuable support (diplomatically and strategically) in times of need, such as the current Covid-19 crisis.

Not to interfere in the internal affairs of recipient countries, not to tie political strings to its foreign aid and to respect the development paths chosen by recipient countries, these principles are anchored in Chinese aid.

Developing country identity can also help China fend off pressure from traditional donors to provide more aid. Like the white paper saidChina will continue to assume international responsibilities commensurate with its level of development and capabilities.

In addition, emphasizing that South-South cooperation is a complement to North-South cooperation, not a replacement for it, provides more ammunition for China to resist pressure from traditional donors. And it assures traditional donors that China is not aiming to create a parallel international aid system.

Not to interfere in the internal affairs of recipient countries, not to tie political strings to its foreign aid and to respect the development paths chosen by the recipient countries, these principles are anchored in Chinese aid, and reiterate them in the white paper suggest that Beijing was satisfied with these basic principles. As such, China can be expected to continue to sidestep sensitive issues such as democracy and good governance in its aid program.

Similar to the first two white papers on foreign aid published in 2011 and 2014, the 2021 White Paper includes debt relief in its list of achievements. What remains unchanged is that debt relief has targeted interest-free loans rather than concessional loans. For example, during the period 201318, China canceled 98 interest-free loans owed by recipient countries, totaling 4.18 billion RMB (US $ 640 million). Since concessional loans (and commercial loans) account for the majority of recipient countries’ debt, loans will remain an unresolved concern.

The Chinese government has realized the seriousness of the debt problem. The white paper stresses that China and recipient countries should rely on bilateral consultations to resolve the debt problem. Therefore, further consultations of this type can be expected in the future. Past experience suggests that in the case of debts linked to concessional loans, extension of repayment is more likely than cancellation.