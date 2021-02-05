The poor suffer but relieve on the way: Imran





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan admitted Thursday that flour prices have impacted the poor more than anything else and assured the government is totally focused on providing relief.

He chaired a meeting to review measures taken to reduce commodity prices.

Ministers of Finance and Economic Affairs, the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and senior officials attended the meeting which reviewed measures taken to reduce commodity prices.

Imran called for ensuring all necessary administrative measures and finalizing the proposals under consideration for their immediate implementation.

The meeting was informed that the government’s economic policies have been warmly welcomed by the business community.

Various proposals have been put forward to lower the prices of essential commodities, including administrative measures and the use of technology to ensure the transparency of the system and the elimination of exploitation of farmers.

In the meantime, the Prime Minister chaired a review meeting on priority sectors of the government system and measures to increase Pakistani workforce abroad.

A detailed briefing was given at the meeting on measures taken to improve governance, amending and enforcing existing laws, delivering justice to ordinary citizens and improving the police system, as well as increasing the workforce. Pakistani abroad.

The Chief Secretaries of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chief Commissioner Islamabad briefed the Prime Minister on steps taken to improve governance.

The meeting focused on resolving citizen grievances, holding open forums, quickly resolving income issues, improving service delivery, decentralization and decentralization of power, promoting the use of technology, sanitation in cities and public authorities.

The meeting was also briefed on the progress made in amending the Code of Civil Procedure at the provincial level and in particular in amending inheritance laws to facilitate the process of granting women their legal right to property.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad briefed the meeting on measures taken against the occupation mafia in the federal capital.

IGP Islamabad briefed the meeting on measures taken to improve policing.

Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari and his team briefed the Prime Minister on steps being taken to increase Pakistani manpower and overseas remittances.

Addressing the meeting, Imran said the main goal of reforming the governance system is to create facilities for people and ensure justice for them in all areas.

He said strengthening the relationship between the people and the government and empowering the people was the top priority of the government.

Imran ordered the authorities concerned that a system of punishment and retribution be put in place for the officers so that there are no complaints of negligence in this regard.

Regarding action against the Qabza mafia, the prime minister said the public should be kept informed in this regard by the media so that people can be protected from negative propaganda of special interests.

Regarding the increase of Pakistani manpower abroad, PM was informed that a three-year strategy and action plan had been formulated in this regard which defined the responsibilities of all agencies involved as well as the deadlines.

In another meeting, the Prime Minister was informed that 600-700 accounts were opened under the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) and that remittances and payments of $ 6-7 million were made by Pakistanis daily. abroad.

The PM reviewed the meeting on the progress in providing facilities to Pakistanis overseas under the Roshan digital account.

The meeting was briefed on the encouraging interest from overseas Pakistanis over the past five months for the Roshan digital account, set up under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and suggestions for providing more facilities with innovation in the future.

Participants were informed that to date Roshan Digital Account has been provided to Pakistanis overseas in 97 countries on different continents. To date, 82,728 accounts have been opened in these countries, with approximately 43.436 million remittances and payments. Between 600 and 700 accounts are opened daily, with remittances and payments of $ 6-7 million being made daily by Pakistanis abroad.

The meeting was informed that Pakistanis abroad benefit most from the facilities provided under the Roshan digital account in Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK and USA. The past month has seen more growth.

Participants were briefed on the cooperation of ministries, RBF and Senator Faisal Javed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said overseas Pakistanis are Pakistan’s most valuable assets and the government is committed to providing finance and investment facilities to overseas Pakistanis.

He also chaired a weekly meeting on housing, construction and development, which was briefed on measures taken for the development of the construction sector and in particular for the prevention of fraud against illegal housing companies and the public. , especially Pakistanis abroad.

At the meeting, Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib, Executive Director of Akhuwat, told the Prime Minister that Rs 5 billion has been allocated by the government through Akhuwat to help the poorest people build their own houses. Out of 5 billion rupees, 3.35 billion rupees have been used so far, resulting in the construction of 7,572 houses. The Prime Minister hailed the success of the fraternity model.

The IGP Punjab informed the meeting of the measures taken against the illegal occupation mafia and said from 2009 to 2021, 906 references were pending. As per government instructions, 895 cases have been registered so far after reviewing all of these references.

Regarding operations against the occupation mafia, IG Punjab said that to date, 41 properties have been returned to their true owners.

President Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority briefed the Prime Minister on the short and medium term plan to prevent illegal housing companies, plots sold more than once, illegal development on farmland, parks and government lands and other corruption.

In collaboration with the PTA and PEMRA, the prevention of advertising of illegal housing projects would be ensured, the meeting was informed.

The meeting was informed of the progress made by the Survey General of Pakistan in the digitization of the Cadastre (Register Mall).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos