Why are Democrats so afraid of Trump when they’ve just beaten him?





Donald Trump is stranded. A has-been. Everyone hates him and he has no future. This is what the press constantly tells us.

So why are Democrats still afraid of him?

According to the press account, Trump suffered a crushing electoral defeat. Democrats are firmly in charge of the White House and Congress. America is returning to normal, with the reassuring (if at times a little confused) face of President Biden beaming down on us all like a caring grandfather. Were ready to move on.

It’s history, but the Democrats’ actions are giving him the lie.

In a nation that is returning to normal, is Congress huddled behind armed troops and 12-foot fences? Is a safely in control party trying to use tech companies and media to stifle opposition voices?

In a normal America, does a defeated incumbent president pose such a threat to the ruling party that he must be removed after leaving office, to ensure he does not reclaim the White House in four years? ?

This is where we are. Democrats do not act as a party sure of its position; they act nervous and insecure and prey on any perceived threat.

Republicans did not remove LBJ or Jimmy Carter after leaving office, although in the case of LBJs, at least there were likely reasons. Democrats did not try to ensure George HW Bush was ineligible for the future office after he was defeated by Bill Clinton, even though Clinton failed to win a majority of the vote.

Still, Democrats have made it clear that the purpose of this after-hours impeachment of a former president is to ensure Trump does not rise from the political grave and run again in four years.

Are they crazy? Well, maybe not entirely.

As political pollster Rasmussen tweeted on Wednesday, many voters agree with Trump that the electoral process in America is deeply flawed: nearly half of ALL VECTORS are concerned about American electoral integrity: – President Trump left office with 51% approval. – 47% of ALL ELECTORS believe there was electoral fraud in November 2020. – 45% of ALL ELECTORS want a debate on electoral integrity.

(And yes, despite all the media attacks and hysteria over the Capitol invasion, Trumps’ final approval rating in Rasmussen’s Daily Tracking Poll was 51%. Meanwhile, the rate of Bidens approval on Day 1 in the same poll was 48%.)

Politicians continue to try to treat Trumps’ complaints about the US election as something beyond the pale, therefore inadmissible that the mere fact of bringing these charges constitutes an impassable offense, and perhaps some kind of incitement. But nearly half of voters agree with Trump that there is a problem.

Prior to the election, the American media, including outlets as prominent as the New York Times and USA Today, were very concerned about electronic voting machines and fraud. In a December 2019 letter to voting machine maker Dominion Voting Systems, Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren, Ron Wyden and Amy Klobuchar and Democratic Representative Mark Pocan cautioned against voting machines and other issues. that threaten the integrity of our election. Does anyone doubt that if Trump had won the Democrats would cry fraud, as they did in 2001, 2004 and especially 2016?

There are two lessons here: First, Democrats are not as sure as they claim. In many ways, their actions smell of weakness and fear, not strength and security. No matter how they boast, they’re afraid Donald Trump, like a horror movie monster, will come back from the grave for a sequel. And it’s a movie they don’t want to see, because they fear Trump represents the perspective of enough Americans to pose a real threat.

Second, the mere existence of concerns about electoral integrity by a near-majority of Americans, however justified, is a disaster. In a democracy, the losers must accept that the winners won in a fair and equitable way. But for that to happen, the losers have to believe the system is fair. Most don’t.

A normal, safe, and sane Congress would act to ensure that the vote is trustworthy, installing safeguards to reassure those in doubt. But we don’t have a normal, safe, and sane Congress. It’s a shame for everyone.

Glenn Harlan Reynolds is Professor of Law at the University of Tennessee.

