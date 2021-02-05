Why is Johnson so obsessed with HK?

By Thorsten J. Pattberg | China Daily | Updated: 2021-02-05 07:32

Photo taken on Aug. 5, 2019 shows the national flag of China and the flag of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong, China. [Photo/Xinhua]



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has driven his country out of the European Union due to uncontrolled mass immigration from Africa and the Middle East, but is offering visas to hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong residents.

It is not known how many eligible Hong Kong Special Administrative Region residents will take advantage of Johnson’s offer. The propaganda media disseminated a number of them: 300,000 applications at the end of January. It is also unclear whether Johnson has verified whether the British people support the mass migration of Hong Kong residents to their country.

Britain’s calculations appear to have an economic connotation, as it expects Hong Kong residents “to bring in between $ 2.4 billion ($ 3.27 billion) and $ 2.9 billion by 2025 “. Why did the UK, while still a member of the European Union, refuse entry to thousands of Syrian refugees? Is it because they would probably take $ 2.4 billion to $ 2.9 billion out of the welfare system?

Are Middle Eastern People Less Valuable Than Hong Kong Residents? This would of course contradict European values, which Martin Schulz, President of the European Parliament from 2012 to 2017, reiterated, saying: “What migrants bring us is more precious than gold”.

And where will the hypothetical refugees from Hong Kong in the UK live? London? Isn’t its population density already very high compared to other European capitals, with the exception of Paris?

Although the West thrives on its blueprint for diversity, inclusion and equality, many experts argue that mass migration in today’s era can lead to disaster.

Doesn’t that make Johnson’s immigration policy suspect?

Besides a commercial and financial center, Hong Kong has also served the British as an Asian hub for money laundering. Is Johnson ruining this loss?

Hong Kong returned to China in 1997. But before the transfer, Britain ensured that it continued to dominate finance, education, politics, courts and the media. So while Beijing informed the Chinese people that Hong Kong had returned to its homeland, many Western politicians indicated that Hong Kong was “independent.”

Understandably, Western media reports portray the Hong Kong government’s efforts to restore social order as human rights violations after nearly a year of violent protests and riots by separatist forces. The Western media have even concocted a biblical account of the Exodus of Hong Kong residents fleeing the “repressive regime” to the “holy land” of Britain.

The other European countries are not satisfied. For example, French President Emmanuel Macron, a former Rothschild banker, has warned the Johnson administration. In an interview with The Guardian, he said: “Half pregnant is not a concept. What policy does Britain want to choose? It cannot be the best ally of the United States, the best ally of the EU and of the new Singapore. . He must choose a model. “A typical case of French double meaning.

British politics are a bit like self-sabotage. He wants to be tolerant, because multiculturalism requires that Western governments diversify their portfolios. But there are already quite a few minority members in academia, science and technology, banking and finance, music and literature.

In addition, multiculturalism can be a laudable principle. But is the UK trying to lure Hong Kong residents into Britain with bogus promises to adhere to this principle?

And why would Hong Kong residents, with a GDP per capita (purchasing power parity) of around $ 65,000, migrate to an economy with a GDP per capita (PPP) of $ 47,000. Is Johnson trying to woo Hong Kong residents into the UK to make up for the loss the country has suffered (and will suffer) from Brexit?

Hopefully the population that divides Johnson will have some hiccups. There is no reason for British citizens to allow someone to turn their homeland into a bigger mess.

The writer is a German cultural critic, author of The East-West Dichotomy, and commentator on Sino-Western affairs. Opinions do not necessarily represent those of China Daily.