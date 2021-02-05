Politics
Why is Johnson so obsessed with HK?
By Thorsten J. Pattberg | China Daily | Updated: 2021-02-05 07:32
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has driven his country out of the European Union due to uncontrolled mass immigration from Africa and the Middle East, but is offering visas to hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong residents.
It is not known how many eligible Hong Kong Special Administrative Region residents will take advantage of Johnson’s offer. The propaganda media disseminated a number of them: 300,000 applications at the end of January. It is also unclear whether Johnson has verified whether the British people support the mass migration of Hong Kong residents to their country.
Britain’s calculations appear to have an economic connotation, as it expects Hong Kong residents “to bring in between $ 2.4 billion ($ 3.27 billion) and $ 2.9 billion by 2025 “. Why did the UK, while still a member of the European Union, refuse entry to thousands of Syrian refugees? Is it because they would probably take $ 2.4 billion to $ 2.9 billion out of the welfare system?
Are Middle Eastern People Less Valuable Than Hong Kong Residents? This would of course contradict European values, which Martin Schulz, President of the European Parliament from 2012 to 2017, reiterated, saying: “What migrants bring us is more precious than gold”.
And where will the hypothetical refugees from Hong Kong in the UK live? London? Isn’t its population density already very high compared to other European capitals, with the exception of Paris?
Although the West thrives on its blueprint for diversity, inclusion and equality, many experts argue that mass migration in today’s era can lead to disaster.
Doesn’t that make Johnson’s immigration policy suspect?
Besides a commercial and financial center, Hong Kong has also served the British as an Asian hub for money laundering. Is Johnson ruining this loss?
Hong Kong returned to China in 1997. But before the transfer, Britain ensured that it continued to dominate finance, education, politics, courts and the media. So while Beijing informed the Chinese people that Hong Kong had returned to its homeland, many Western politicians indicated that Hong Kong was “independent.”
Understandably, Western media reports portray the Hong Kong government’s efforts to restore social order as human rights violations after nearly a year of violent protests and riots by separatist forces. The Western media have even concocted a biblical account of the Exodus of Hong Kong residents fleeing the “repressive regime” to the “holy land” of Britain.
The other European countries are not satisfied. For example, French President Emmanuel Macron, a former Rothschild banker, has warned the Johnson administration. In an interview with The Guardian, he said: “Half pregnant is not a concept. What policy does Britain want to choose? It cannot be the best ally of the United States, the best ally of the EU and of the new Singapore. . He must choose a model. “A typical case of French double meaning.
British politics are a bit like self-sabotage. He wants to be tolerant, because multiculturalism requires that Western governments diversify their portfolios. But there are already quite a few minority members in academia, science and technology, banking and finance, music and literature.
In addition, multiculturalism can be a laudable principle. But is the UK trying to lure Hong Kong residents into Britain with bogus promises to adhere to this principle?
And why would Hong Kong residents, with a GDP per capita (purchasing power parity) of around $ 65,000, migrate to an economy with a GDP per capita (PPP) of $ 47,000. Is Johnson trying to woo Hong Kong residents into the UK to make up for the loss the country has suffered (and will suffer) from Brexit?
Hopefully the population that divides Johnson will have some hiccups. There is no reason for British citizens to allow someone to turn their homeland into a bigger mess.
The writer is a German cultural critic, author of The East-West Dichotomy, and commentator on Sino-Western affairs. Opinions do not necessarily represent those of China Daily.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]