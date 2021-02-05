Pakistan wants Biden to see in a new light. But it made a mess in the Daniel Pearls case





Photo file | Omar Saeed Sheikh | Wikimedia Commons

Social media watchers in Pakistan were quick to spot the difference in tone of new US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken during his first conversation with the Indian and Pakistani foreign ministers. One of the immediate reasons for this visible difference in approach is the assassination of journalist Daniel Pearl, a Wall Street Journal reporter beheaded by terrorists in Pakistan in 2002.

While Blinkens’ warm conversation with India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar was inescapable, with Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the US Secretary of State got right to the point by highlighting the top two priorities of Joe’s administrations. Biden in Afghanistan and the legal case of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the main accused in Pearls’ murder.

Pakistan-US and the reset button

Pakistan Minister Imran Khan’s First Special Assistant on National Security Mooed Yusuf, who can be considered the voice of the security establishment as a whole, is keenly aware of the new turning point in US relations with Asia from South. With India, the Biden administration wants to go beyond the defense and security relationship. This means that New Delhi will also face difficult questions in the years to come. However, referring to Pakistan, Yusuf recently addressed an American audience, almost a week before the Qureshi-Blinken call, where he advocated a reset of US-Pakistan relations.

The basic message, which sounded like an extension of the Bajwa Doctrine, was that the United States does not view Pakistan in purely transactional and security terms, does not use the lens of Afghanistan and terrorism, and ceases to insist on doing more. Mooed Yusufs assertion is this: Under Imran Khan, Pakistan is a new country that prefers economic growth to security, eager to develop trade relations with the East (only if it was not for the India), and did not put all of its eggs in China’s basket.

What seems to have been erased from the memory of the special assistants is that Pakistan, under the last Nawaz Sharif government, attempted to change the paradigm by striving to expand trade with India and establish problematic economic ties with Beijing. Sharif’s efforts to look east were brutally scuttled by the secret political plan that brought Khan to power.

The other problem that Moeed Yusuf or others like him may face is not in their ability to articulate the demands of the Islamabads, but at the top of a system that suffers from a gap between plan and l ‘action, which would make resetting relations with the United States or any country difficult. For example, state institutions and the Khan government found themselves in a difficult situation in the face of the case of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and his three accomplices, implicated in the murder of Daniel Pearls and released by the Supreme Court on account of lack of credible evidence.

The SC recently ordered to keep Sheikh in partial custody by transferring him to a government rest home, the pickle in which Pakistan has arisen: the higher courts will now have to deal with a problem on behalf of the states. The case is too weak for the courts to keep Sheikh in jail, but the state cannot afford to let him go. As many of those who investigated the case have retired, it would be difficult to start a new trial.

The masquerade of a trial

Notwithstanding the fact that many in Islamabad see themselves as indispensable to Washington to settle affairs in Afghanistan, accompanied by a complete lack of awareness that the Pearl affair has contributed and will contribute to the negative image of Pakistanis in the United States , the case took a particular direction due to a combination of inefficiency and state collusion. While foreign policy officials have watched the political situation in the United States evolve, there has been no interest in changing the direction of the case once the High Court of Sindh (SHC) acquitted Sheikh and his officials. three accomplices in April 2020.

Lawyers and journalists who participated in the hearing during the appeal process say the case was lost due to a combination of reasons: lack of cooperation from intelligence agencies to provide new evidence, a lawsuit ineffective who fought a case that was weak from the start. , and total confusion in court because at the appeal stage because there were two different strategies adopted by the prosecutors.

Interestingly, although the Supreme Court requested evidence to prove the Sheikhs’ involvement in the 2008 hoax call incident, the information was not available. It was alleged that the Sheikh had called the Indies then the Minister of Foreign Affairs Pranab Mukherjee, posing as Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and vice versa an incident which had added to the tensions between the two neighbors after the attacks of 26 / 11 in Mumbai.

In 2008, it was mainly the ISI that had the capacity to collect data on telephone calls. The Civil Intelligence Bureau got this capability much later, according to sources, has now been taken over by the ISI under the previous Nawaz Sharif government. In any case, the Imran Khan government placed all intelligence under military command. No one appears to have even collected data from the presidency regarding this call.

Such a lack of cooperation strengthened the hand of the accused in a case that was already weak.

Neither the defense attorney nor the prosecution ever used Khalid Sheikh Mohammeds’ confession about the murder of Daniel Pearl. The acquittal also came because there were significant gaps in the evidence. The initial case was quickly constructed with the understanding that Omar Saeed Sheikh would be kept in prison forever or until he was forgotten. By the way, for many years there was no pressure even from the United States that did not charge Khalid Sheikh Mohammad with the murder of Daniel Pearl or follow up with Pakistan. However, the case returned to the center of concern after former Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa ordered the courts to clear the backlog. The Daniel Pearl case, one of the oldest criminal cases, was reopened and prosecuted by a highly incompetent and ineffective Sindh prosecution team.

Sources at the hearings claim that the prosecution lawyer did not even know that Pearl had been murdered and that her body was later found. The team were unable to present a convincing argument to explain the shortcomings of Sheikh’s arrest as he strolled around Karachi airport (when he had actually been brought in from Lahore where he had gone before then Interior Minister Ejaz Shah), a weak witness for the identification of sheikhs. Then the fact that the laptop, recovered from co-accused Fahad Naseem and which was used to send the ransom note with the photo of Pearls in custody, was examined by the Americans before the police could even put it down. the hand on it has made it a trafficker. piece of evidence. The case was prepared from the start as an ordinary murder case, reflecting the ineffectiveness of police officials, or perhaps because someone was sympathetic to Sheikh.

The general presentation of the case and the fact that there were two prosecution teams at the Supreme Court, one fighting to prove the murder charge and the other trying to establish the role of the sheikhs in the Pearls’ abduction, created a lot of confusion. In the end, the bench took the easy way out, especially when headed by a judge who sources say is steeped in suspicion of the West. The judge is said to be one of those who do not believe that 9/11 happened or that Osama bin Laden was killed during a US military operation in Abbottabad.

Manage the reputation of the case or?

Imran Khan’s government now seems to be struggling to handle the case and get a different verdict by expanding the judiciary, manipulating the higher courts. However, you have to know why the intelligence agencies were unwilling to come forward and solve a case that could become a big problem for Pakistan? There are numerous cases of human rights activist Idrees Khattak and Professor Muhammad Ismail, father of human rights activist pushtun Gulalai Ismail, in which the courts have defied the will of the military. These examples, in comparison, indicate that the ineffectiveness of prosecution in one case over the other is deliberate to meet the goals of state institutions that are above accountability.

This is indeed a typical case for Pakistan and its foreign policy. Will SAPM (National Security) complain about prejudices in Washington or show its ability to reset the system at home and minimize the gaps between plans and actions? Will this be possible under a hybrid regime?

Ayesha Siddiqa @iamthedrifter is a research associate at SOAS, London, and author of Military Inc: Inside Pakistans Military Economy. Opinions are personal.

