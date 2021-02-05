Indonesia and Malaysia continue cooperation to tackle palm oil discrimination





JAKARTA: Indonesia and Malaysia are determined to work together to tackle international discrimination against palm oil, the country’s leaders said in Jakarta on Friday (February 5th). Speaking at a press conference after a four-eyed meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin at Merdeka Palace here, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said: “Regarding the issue of palm oil, the Indonesia will continue to fight discrimination against palm oil and this fight will be more effective if it is done together. “ Publicity Publicity “Indonesia hopes for the same commitment from Malaysia on this palm issue,” he added. Indonesia and Malaysia are the world’s largest exporters of palm oil. Muhyiddin said the two leaders have expressed concerns about the anti-palm oil campaign taking place in Europe and Australia. “This anti-palm oil campaign is groundless, does not reflect the sustainability of the palm oil industry globally, and contradicts the commitment of the European Union (EU) and the World Organization. trade (WTO) on the practice of free trade, ”he said. . Publicity Publicity The prime minister said he informed Widodo that Malaysia took legal action against the EU on January 15 at the WTO, as Indonesia has done before. “Malaysia will continue to cooperate with Indonesia on the issue of palm oil discrimination, especially on strengthening the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries, so that we can protect the palm oil industry. palm oil and save millions of smallholder farmers whose livelihoods depend solely on palm oil in Malaysia. and Indonesia, ”Mr. Muhyiddin said. It was the first official overseas visit of Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin since last year. He arrived in Jakarta on Thursday afternoon at the invitation of MrWidodo. Publicity READ: Reciprocally the government’s move not to shut down economy by complying with SOPs, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin urges

The two leaders also discussed issues related to the protection of Indonesian migrant workers in Malaysia and the establishment of a reciprocal green lane (RGL). Jokowi, as the Indonesian president is commonly referred to, said the two leaders also discussed the current political crisis in Myanmar. They instructed their respective foreign ministers to meet with the president of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) so that a meeting can take place on the issue, he said. added. On the issue of the South China Sea, Widodo said that stability in the region can be achieved if all countries comply with international laws, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. Following the meeting, the two leaders held Friday prayers at the Baiturrahim Mosque within the palace grounds, followed by an official lunch hosted by Mr. Widodo. Strict COVID-19 protocols have been put in place for the visit, Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry said earlier in a statement, adding that there would be no physical contact during the trip. Mr. Muhyiddinalso called for the duration of the official visit to be less than 24 hours to minimize risks amid the pandemic. He will return to Malaysia at the end of lunch and will be subject to mandatory quarantine as prescribed by the Ministry of Health, according to the statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos