Twitter reports tweets from Turkish official claiming LGBTQ people are ‘deviants’





Twitter reported a series of homophobic tweets by a Turkish government official attacking LGBTQ activists as ‘deviants’, as the ruling AK party continues to crack down on various forms of dissent by jailing critics, journalists and student protesters . Home Secretary Suleyman Soylu posted tweets earlier this week denigrating “LGBT deviants,” prompting Twitter to put a warning on his tweet, noting that he is breaking the platform’s rules against incitement to hatred against particular groups. According toJerusalem Post, access to Soylu’s tweet was banned in France. Soylu’s tweet appears to be prompted by protests by university students to protest Ankara’s disbursement of Melih Bulu, a former political candidate linked to the right-wing Islamist populist AK Party, as rector of Bogazici University. . In response, four protesters hung artwork near the rector’s office that represented the Kaaba in Mecca, one of Islam’s holiest sites, alongside images of the rainbow flag LGBTQ. The four protesters were arrested on Saturday, but 159 other protesters were arrested on Monday, continuing a pattern of the ruling AK party stifling all forms of dissent. Under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the AK Party embraced authoritarianism, often arresting or imprisoning people critical of the regime. Twitter’s reporting of Soylu’s tweet is part of a broader attempt by the social media platform to crack down on hate speech, following widespread criticism around the world for allowing extremist groups to tweet of vitriol targeting certain groups. Twitter has suppressed hundreds of thousands of pro-ISIS Twitter accounts, including some in Turkey, as well as a network of AK party-linked accounts attacking journalists and other dissidents. Aykan Erdemir, a former Turkish lawmaker and program director of the Foundation for the Defense of Turkish Democracies, tweeted that anti-gay tweets could “hate crimes more”, and told the Jerusalem Post that Twitter has not always been so proactive in addressing hate speech, pointing to similar hateful tweets that Soylu made last week but went unreported. President Erdogan, who is not a friend of the LGBTQ community, has frequently engaged in homophobic rhetoric, accusing LGBTQ activists of undermining Turkey’s “national and spiritual values” and of “poisoning” young people. . He has sought to link those who criticize the government with LGBTQ activists – a propaganda technique that seeks to exploit socially conservative views that are popular among Turkish citizens. See also: Turkey bans gay film festival, says it could incite ‘terrorist attacks’ The Erdogan government has even gone so far as to accuse protesters of engaging in “terrorism” in retaliation – a tactic already seen in Chechnya, where authorities have been accused of branding homosexuals arrested and persecuted because of their homosexuality. “Terrorists” in order to limit their movements and keep an eye on those they consider a threat to their power. On Monday, Erdogan praised the AK party’s youth wing on a broadcast to party members, telling them, “We will carry our young people into the future, not as LGBT youth, but as young people who existed in our nation’s glorious past. . “You are not the LGBT youth, nor the young people who commit acts of vandalism,” he said, according to the BBC. “On the contrary, it is you who mend broken hearts.” Turkish officials have also demonstrated their willingness to engage in conspiratorial thinking and promote disinformation. Although Turkey is a member of NATO, the Turkish government has embraced Russia, Iran, China and other totalitarian regimes and has expressed hostility towards the United States, particularly the Biden administration. Government officials have previously – and wrongly – accused the United States of being involved in an attempted coup in 2016, a charge the US State Department called “totally false” in a statement Thursday. . Turkey has also criticized US relations with Israel, comparing the Middle Eastern country to Nazi Germany and seeking to disrupt Israeli attempts to continue diplomatic relations with majority Muslim countries. In a recent TweeterTurkish state news agency Anadolu tweeted a list of figures of Jewish ancestry in the new Biden administration as part of a message spreading an anti-Semitic trope that the US government is controlled by Jews and will therefore be slavishly loyal to Israel. Read more: Biden issues memo calling for protection of LGBTQ rights abroad Lindsey Graham’s homophobic tweet by Jen Psakis Martina Navratilova calls for exemption for women’s sports from Bidens’ pro-LGBTQ decree

