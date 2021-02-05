‘Jawans facing Chinese aggression will not receive support’: Rahul Gandhi calls Modi’s budget ‘crony-centric’





Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi | Photo credit: PTI Highlights Describing Union budget as ‘crony-centric’, Rahul Gandhi says defenders of India have been betrayed by Modi government Jawans facing Chinese aggression under extreme conditions will get no support: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Continuing his tirade against the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Center, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticized the Union’s budget, calling it “centered on cronyism”. He said the budget did nothing to improve conditions for jawans facing Chinese aggression on the border. Speaking to Twitter, the former congressman said: “Modi’s crony-centric budget means – Jawans facing Chinese aggression under extreme conditions will not get any support. Defenders of India betrayed. “ Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union’s 2021-22 budget to parliament on February 1. In line with the 2021 budget, the Center only approved a marginal increase of around 1.4% to 4.78 lakh crore for 2021-22 in the defense budget compared to last year’s allocation of Rs 4.71 lakh crore. On Thursday, MP Wayanad said that micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) had not received low-interest loans or GST relief, which meant employers with the biggest hand – Indian works were “betrayed”. “Modi’s crony-centric budget means – struggling MSMEs get no low interest loans, no GST relief. Employers of India’s largest workforce have betrayed (sic)” Gandhi tweeted. Congress criticizes union budget Congress had previously criticized the budget, saying it was “a disappointment like never before”. The opposition party claimed that the budget would soon crumble. Rahul Gandhi and Congress criticized the Narendra Modi government for handling the situation on the Real Line of Control (LAC) with China after 20 Indian army soldiers, including an officer, were killed on June 15 by the Liberation of the Chinese People. Army (PLA) in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh. “China continues to prepare, strengthen and position its forces as our prime minister is afraid to even say the word China. Firm action is needed to avert disaster. Unfortunately, Modi lacks the courage.” Gandhi had tweeted earlier. this week.







