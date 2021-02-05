Senator Ben Sasse criticizes Nebraska GOP committees for censoring him for criticizing Trump





Because of this, the Nebraska Republican Party State Central Committee has drafted a lengthy censorship resolution against Sasse and plans to formally censor the senator at its Feb.13 meeting, according to News Channel Nebraska.

In his video on Thursday, Sasse addressed committee members as a friend and fellow Republican, but also said he would not try to dissuade them from censorship. The senator said he already angered the party in 2016, 2019 and 2020 when he refused to help Trump’s electoral efforts.

Now a lot of you are being hacked because I condemned his lies that led to a riot, Sasse said. Let’s be clear: the anger in this state party has never been that I violated principle or abandoned conservative politics. I am one of the more conservative voters in the Senate. The anger has always been for not bending a guy’s knee.

Indeed, the draft resolution lists more than a dozen alleged offenses by Sasse as grounds for censorship, including consistently engaging in public acts of ridicule and slander against Trump; to question the agenda, decisions, motives and competence of presidents; and to have publicly [sic] showed contempt for Donald J. Trump and made derogatory remarks towards the Trump family.

As he has done for weeks, Sasse in his video drew a direct line between Trump’s lies about electing the pro-Trump mob that invaded Capitol Hill, killing five.

He lied about the election results for 60 days, despite losing 60 back-to-back court challenges, many of which came from wonderful judges appointed by Trump. He lied when he said the vice president could violate his constitutional oath and simply declare a new winner. He then pissed off a crowd who attacked the Capitol by chanting many Hang Pences, he said.

Sasse also accused party members of having double standards.

If this president were a Democrat, we both know how you’d react. But, because he had Republican behind his name, you defend him, says Sasse. Something has definitely changed over the past four years, but it’s not me.

Most Republicans, even those who initially spoke out against Trump after the Capitol uprising, have given up on confronting the former president and his supporters and adopted them instead, as reported by The Washington Posts Michael Scherer and Josh Dawsey: Ky.) Said the insurgency was instigated by Trump, but then voted against continuing his impeachment trial. Likewise, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Initially said Trump was responsible for not responding to the riots faster, but then flew to Florida to meet with Trump. .

Those who have redoubled their criticism of Trump have faced repercussions from their own state or local party apparatuses. The Arizona Republican Party last month censored Gov. Doug Ducey, former Senator Jeff Flake and Republican Cindy McCain, wife of the late Senator John McCain. Cindy McCain said censorship was a badge of honor, while Flake tweeted a photo of the three of them during President Bidens’ inauguration, saying he was in good company.

Like other high-profile Republicans who have been censored, Sasse dismissed the committee’s concerns as ones not shared by most voters in the state.

I listen to Nebraskans every day, and very few of them are as angry with life as some members of this committee, not all, but a lot, he said. Political addicts do not represent most conservatives in Nebraska.

