Does Narendra Modi’s “vaccine diplomacy” win out over Xi Jinping’s “cloud diplomacy”?

Can Narendra Modi’s “vaccine diplomacy” win against Xi Jinping’s “cloud diplomacy”? Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hailed cloud diplomacy as the main asset of China’s foreign relations in 2020, stressing President Xi Jinpings’ role in providing unwavering support to the global community to overcome the pandemic of Covid-19.

The Chinese president has held virtual meetings and phone calls with foreign leaders and heads of international organizations, pledging his support during the pandemic, as well as global cooperation on the research, development and distribution of Covid-vaccines. 19.

In what Chinese media calls cloud diplomacy, Xi made 80 phone calls with foreign leaders and heads of international organizations and attended 22 important diplomatic events, through the innovative virtual platform. According to Wang Yi, State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China, the president’s diplomatic commitments have helped build a global consensus on Covid-19 and have shown the way forward for China’s foreign policy.

Even at international forums such as the World Health Assembly, high-level United Nations meetings and the G20 Leaders’ Summit, Xi called on affected countries to step up discussions on monitoring the epidemic. , scientific research, disease control and treatment while opposing attempts to politicize the pandemic.

The country’s foreign ministry says China has provided assistance to more than 150 countries and 10 international organizations, sent 36 medical teams to 34 countries in need since the outbreak and offered more than 200 billion to other countries. masks, 2 billion protective suits and 800 million. test kits, Xinhua reported.

China is also committed to making its vaccine available globally for the global public good and has joined the WHO-led COVAX initiative, with the aim of ensuring accessibility and accessibility of vaccines in developing countries.

At least 24 countries had signed deals with Chinese companies in the hope of getting affordable and timely vaccines, most of them low- and middle-income countries. Chinese state media have waged a power campaign for the vaccine while denigrating the reliability of vaccines made by Western countries.

But the field report presents a grim picture. Many countries have complained about delays in vaccine delivery. In addition, it is widely believed that Chinese vaccines are the least effective against the virus, which has sparked backlash in many countries, where the public has lambasted their governments for signing deals with Chinese companies for it. purchase of vaccines. The governments of the Philippines and Singapore have faced public anger for choosing to order the vaccine from a Chinese company, Sinovac.

At the moment, I would not take any Chinese vaccine because there is insufficient data, said Bilahari Kausikan, a former influential former official at Singapore’s foreign ministry, as quoted by The New York Times. Many of these public officials say they would request more data before seeking the vaccine from a Chinese company.

China’s attempt to secure a geopolitical victory, while showcasing the country’s scientific capacity and generosity, has therefore not gone well.

#VaccineMaitri keep on going! Shipments of Covid Made in India vaccines transported by air to Sri Lanka!#NeighbourhoodFirst pic.twitter.com/RLyfa7xDAE – Anurag Srivastava (@MEAIndia) January 28, 2021

A poll by YouGov in January 2020 showed that most people were wary of Chinese vaccines, as many as 19,000 people from 17 countries took part in the survey. The disinformation campaign around Western vaccines could further undermine its image.

On the other hand, India being the world’s largest producer of vaccines, has been praised for its efforts to deliver vaccines to many poorer countries. Even when the country’s relations with some of its neighbors were strained, it managed to impress them with vaccine diplomacy.

For example, the border between India and Nepal apparently took over after the latter was offered a million doses of the vaccine as part of a grant last month. Nepal has started immunizing frontline health workers with assistance from India.

According to the Indian government, since January 20, the country has shipped Covid-19 vaccines to countries such as Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles and Myanmar and has received orders from several more.

It’s a battle that China cannot win, against India, according to an expert, who added that the latter is called the pharmacy of the world for a reason. India accounts for 20% of the global production of generic medicines and meets 62% of the global demand for vaccines. Since the start of the pandemic itself, India has been at the forefront, supplying drugs and generics to other countries.

When the drug hydroxychloroquine became known as the possible cure for Covid-19 last year, India received requests from more than 100 countries for the supply of the drug, as well as paracetamol (a pain reliever). The supplies have been delivered to Brazil, the United States and Israel.

Global congratulations poured in as India embarked on the world’s largest Covid-19 vaccination campaign last month. Indian companies such as Zydus, Bharat Biotech and Gennova are working on the production of indigenous vaccines, and companies like the Serum Institute of India are collaborating with foreign companies, such as AstraZeneca.

The two vaccines made in India Covaxin by Bharat Biotech and Covishield, by Serum Institute have shown promising signs of recovery from Covid-19 and have been used in India and abroad.

Indian vaccine diplomacy has immense potential to reestablish strategic ties with many countries while forging new ties with other countries. India has successfully used its vaccine diplomacy to counter China’s growing influence in its neighborhood. For example, Bangladesh recently ended trials of Chinese-made Sinovac and accepted the Indian vaccine.

So India’s vaccine diplomacy, when pitted against China’s cloud diplomacy, comes out brilliantly as India has dominated the global vaccine aid discourse. China has openly used these opportunities to expand its geopolitical ambitions, experts say, although the attempt failed this time.

