Jokowi will meet the Malaysian Prime Minister today, what issues have been discussed?





President Joko Widodo is due to receive a visit from Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Friday morning (5/2/2021).

Source: Kompas.com | Editor: Barratut Taqiyyah Rafie KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo is due to receive a visit from Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Friday morning (5/2/2021). Their meeting will take place at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta. Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi said a number of things would be discussed at the meeting. “At the bilateral meeting, of course, the two leaders will discuss bilateral issues, especially for Indonesia, which is very important is the issue of protection of Indonesian citizens who live and work in Malaysia,” Retno said via the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube show, Friday. In addition to discussing the issue of protecting citizens, Retno said, Jokowi and Muhyiddin Yassin will also discuss some regional and global issues. Also read: Rules tightened, Chinese New Year dinners in Malaysia are only for a stay-at-home family Retno said that until now Indonesia has enjoyed good relations with Malaysia, especially in the economic, social and cultural fields. “Indonesia and Malaysia are very well connected in the economic field. And of course, as a family, we are also working together for cooperation in the socio-cultural field,” he said. As for Muhyiddin Yassin, he is scheduled to visit Indonesia from February 4 to 5, 2021. This is Muhyiddin Yassin’s first overseas visit after serving as Prime Minister of Malaysia since March 2020. This article was published on Kompas.com with the title “Jokowi is due to meet Malaysian PM today and discuss a number of issues“

Penulis: Fitria Chusna Farisa

Source: Kompas.com

Editor: Barratut Taqiyyah Rafie

