What is solidarity? – Journal





THIS Wednesday, global celebrities tweeted in support of the ongoing farmers’ protest which has arguably become the most serious challenge for Narendra Modi and the BJP since 2014. As the solidarity tweets go, the icon’s interventions pop Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg (among others) were relatively low key. The reaction that followed, however, was fierce.

Top Indian sports figures and Bollywood stars have tweeted thinly veiled threats against foreigners meddling in India’s internal affairs, adding tokenisms about the centrality of farmers in the Indian economy and begging the government to find an amicable resolution. Greta Thunberg was later convicted of conspiracy by Delhi police.

Support for the Modi regime by national celebrities confirms how it is shaping popular culture through digital technologies. Modi is not the only contemporary political leader to use online spaces to boost his appeal. Donald Trump was arguably the pioneer. Imran Khan is on the list.

The use of social media by armies of trolls affiliated with the populist right is the subject of scientific analysis around the world. The Pakistani mainstream has finally paid attention to the horrific online harassment of many progressives, prominent women journalists, lawyers, artists and activists in particular. In short, the demagogues wielding governmental power are a microcosm of a much deeper societal phenomenon.

Simply expressing solidarity is not enough to redress global crises.

The disappearance of the assets has led some to suggest that this is the beginning of the end for right-wing populists. It will depend on the extent to which the roots of majority hatred in social and political life are identified and addressed. As the online space has become the main ground for hatred, there is a need to undertake a critical vision of the politics of solidarity which has become the main mode of engagement of the political left.

By solidarity politics, I mean progressive, largely social media-driven activism that takes place in multiple geographic regions. On a given issue, a number of like-minded supporters express their solidarity with a protest movement, often when it is faced with repression. For now, this mode of political engagement can ruffle the proverbial feathers of the rich and powerful, as it did in India this week. But this form of solidarity does not necessarily equate to a well-defined political discourse that challenges the status quo. Expressing solidarity is necessary, but not sufficient to redress the underlying crises plaguing the world.

The 24-hour news cycle and the standard social media timeline in particular don’t allow for thoughtful political narratives and back and forth from issue to issue in no time. Right-wing forces thrive in such an environment. What one might broadly call the progressive camp, on the other hand, is defined as much by its fragmentary nature as by any set of clear and coherent political ideas.

At the height of the left in the 20th century, being progressive meant clearly identifying with a largely socialist political agenda. Nowadays, systemic cultural, political and economic transformation is seldom on the agenda. To address the fears of farmers, for example, we would need to overhaul ecologically devastating for-profit industrial farming practices, and also redress the proverbial divide between city and country.

Solidarity policy can also be delimited by state institutions. Think of the armies of trolls who hunt down class, ethno-national, feminist and other progressive struggles in Pakistan, while dominating the conversation of solidarity with popular struggles in enemy countries like India.

It is February 5, the day when official Pakistan expresses its solidarity with the Kashmiris. I am sure the Pakistani progressives are more committed to the emancipation of the Kashmiris than most of the right-wing forces. But the same trolls who will complain about the plight of the Kashmiris on this day will constantly defame all those who defend the ethnic and religious peripheries of the Pakistans.

For the political left, therefore, expressing solidarity on a problem-to-problem basis on social media does not help build a counter-power in the face of the tidal wave of majority hatred that is mobilizing in online spaces. Progressives can certainly win important battles thanks to the politics of solidarity as I have defined it here. But most of those who wake up online still reinforce classified, gendered, and racialized power structures and take establishment-friendly political positions more generally. The protest by Indian farmers is remarkable because thousands of people interested in real change are on the streets. Only grassroots movements with transformative potential can take solidarity politics to the next level and give us a chance to transcend militarism, capitalism and patriarchy.

The writer teaches at Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad.

Posted in Dawn, February 5, 2021

