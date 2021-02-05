Experts press Boris Johnson over ‘shocking’ new coal mine | Environment

Pressure increases on government over backing for a new coal mine in Cumbria, as UK prepares to host largest UN climate summit since signing of Paris accord in 2015.

Developing country experts, scientists, green activists and government advisers are increasingly concerned about the apparent contradiction of ministers supporting the new mine, the UK’s first new deep coal mine in three decades, which will produce coking coal, mainly for export, until 2049 while garnering support from world leaders for a new deal on the climate crisis.

UK is set to host the UN’s Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow in November, during which countries will be asked to sign up to long-term net-zero emissions targets by 2030 and submit national plans short term establishing reductions in their emissions. by 2030.

Experts from developing countries told the Guardian they were concerned about the signal the UK government was sending to poor countries, many of which are considering investing in green energy or coal for the future.

Mohamed Adow, director of the Power Shift Africa think tank and recent winner of the prestigious 3m Climate Breakthrough Award, said: It is a bizarre and shocking decision. People in the developing world who are suffering from the effects of the climate crisis will be horrified. They are counting on the UK to be their climate change champion and be an example, without going back to the dirty coal days.

Saleemul Huq, director of the International Center for Climate Change and Development in Bangladesh and adviser to developing countries at COP meetings, said: UK rhetoric loses credibility when a coal mine is approved and also when its development aid budget is considerably reduced.

Renowned climatologist James Hansen wrote to Boris Johnson expressing his concerns about the new mine, saying it shows a contemptuous contempt for young people, and urging Johnson to earn historic accolades instead by setting a price on carbon.

Myles Allen, professor of geosystems science at the University of Oxford and one of the UK’s foremost climatologists, also called for a change in the direction of the mine. It would be a perfect opportunity for the government to define what a net zero-compliant coal mine should look like, he told The Guardian. They might demand [the mine owners] to safely dispose of a rising fraction to reach 100% at or before 2050 of the carbon dioxide generated by the coal they extract. They have one of the best COs in the UK 2 storage sites off Morecambe Bay, bringing the mine to the net zero standard would create even more jobs in Cumbria.

Green activists have stepped up their calls for a government review. John Sauven, Executive Director of Greenpeace UK, said: Greening the UK’s first new deep coal mine in 30 years is the last thing you expect from the host government of the next big climate summit. It’s like giving big tobacco tax relief before hosting a global public health conference. Do what we say, not like we can’t be the government’s slogan for the Glasgow summit. Britain really needs to lead by example, otherwise it will not lead at all. Ministers are still in time to call for the decision and block the mine before it buries the government’s climate credentials under a ton of coal.

Tony Bosworth, coal activist at Friends of the Earth, added: The growing criticism of the government’s decision on coal mining is well justified. This new mine completely undermines Boris Johnson’s credibility ahead of this year’s crucial climate summit. The Prime Minister must think again and put British coal down in the history books to which it belongs.

The UK is the co-founder with Canada of a global grouping of national and subnational governments aimed at phasing out the use of coal. Launched during a previous Cop in 2017, the Fueling the past Coal Alliance aims to phase out the use of coal for electricity.

The Cumbrian mine will produce coking coal for steelmaking and other industrial processes, rather than thermal coal used in power plants, which is the alliance’s main target, but experts said that ministerial support for the mine had sent the wrong signal. Tom Burke, co-founder of environmental thinktank E3G and former government adviser, said: [The decision on the Cumbrian mine] is damaging for the United Kingdom which leads the Cop, but also much more damaging for the Powering Past Coal Alliance. It really undermines the credibility of the UK, having formed and led this alliance.

Adow said: The UK likes to take credit for this alliance, and it is going around the world encouraging other nations to join and yet on the eve of hosting the biggest climate summit since Paris, he decides to open his first deep coal mine in 30 years. .

A government spokesperson said: Planning decisions are made at the local level whenever possible. This request was not solicited by the Communities Secretary and it is up to Cumbria County Council to decide. As the business secretary previously reported, this planning app is for coking coal, rather than coal for power generation, which is needed for industrial processes like steel and which would otherwise have to be imported into the country. UK. The steel industry is an integral part of building the infrastructure we need to tackle climate change, like offshore wind farms.

Hansen said coking coal needed to be phased out just as urgently as coal for power plants. He said alternatives to using coal in steelmaking were possible and should be sought urgently.