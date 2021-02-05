‘America is back’: Biden says he will face China’s ‘most serious competitor’





US President Joe Biden announced Thursday (local time) that “America is back” and said it will face China, the “most serious competitor” of the United States and that Washington’s leadership must face the new challenge of Beijing’s growing ambitions. Speaking to the State Department, Biden said his administration “will directly address the challenges posed to our prosperity, security and democratic values ​​by our most serious competitor, China. “We will also face their economic abuses. But we are ready to work with Beijing when it is in America’s best interests,” Biden said in his first foreign policy speech. “I want the world to hear a message today: America is back; diplomacy is back at the center of our foreign policy. US leaders must face this new moment of progress in authoritarianism, including China’s growing ambitions to compete with the United States and Russia’s resolve, ”he said during a speech at the department. of state. Biden has still not spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and the United States’ relationship with China remains strained. President Biden reiterated that the allies of the Americas are among “his greatest assets, adding that leading diplomatically means” to engage our adversaries and our competitors diplomatically. “ “Over the past two weeks, I have spoken with the leaders of several of our closest friends – Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, NATO, Japan, South Korea and Australia – to start reforming the habits of cooperation and muscle rebuilding of democratic alliances that have withered after four years of neglect and abuse, ”he said. The president called the recent conviction of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny “deeply worrying”, adding that Russian President Vladamir Putin’s critic is entitled to his rights under the Russian Constitution. “He has been targeted for exposing corruption. He should be released immediately and unconditionally,” he said, adding that the United States could no longer afford to be absent from the world stage. Other announcements Biden made on Thursday included a statement he would sign an executive order to restore the U.S. refugee resettlement program, back to 125,000 people. Other announcements made by Biden included the order to freeze the withdrawal of US troops from Germany, the publication of a memorandum protecting the rights of LGBTQ people around the world, and the withdrawal of support for the war led by the Saudi Arabia in Yemen. Referring to the January 6 riots that broke out on Capitol Hill during the certification of electoral votes, Biden said many of the nation’s values ​​have come under intense pressure in recent years and have even grown to the brink in recent weeks. and added that “the American people will come out stronger, more determined and better equipped to unite the world in the fight to defend democracy – because we fought for it ourselves.” (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

