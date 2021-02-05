Saudi paper first prints Israelis editorial – on Erdogan’s private militias





In the latest sign of changes reverberating across the Middle East, Saudi Arabia’s most widely read English newspaper published on Thursday an editorial by Israelis for the first time in its history. Additionally, the analysis on Arab News was the product of joint research between Israeli and Emirati think tanks. Written by Dr Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak and Dr Jonathan Spyer, the editorial examines Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s creation of a private militia network comprised of Syrian Civil War fighters. Receive The Times of Israel daily edition via email and never miss our best articles Sign up for free The two authors are fellows at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, which recently partnered with the TRENDS research center in the United Arab Emirates following Abraham’s accord to normalize the agreements between nations. . Jonathan Spyer (courtesy) Israel established diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in September as part of the agreements and also entered into normalization agreements with Sudan and Morocco. “Erdogan quietly established a private militia network made up entirely of combatants imported from Syria in a remarkably brazen and cynical move,” say the authors. “Their role is to advance its grand plan of restoring influence over an area roughly overlapping the former Ottoman Empire from the Palestinian territories to Syria and the Caucasus to Kashmir, according to some reports. These proxies “provide the Turkish president with a vast pool of proxy foreign labor available, organized, trained, easily deployable and easily disposable as a power projection tool, which can be used with a plausible degree of deniability.” By using them, they argue, “Erdogan seeks to minimize national public criticism of his extraterritorial military campaigns. If he can justify mobilizing Turkish armed forces personnel in neighboring countries like Syria and Iraq for internal security reasons, it is more difficult for him to persuade the Turkish public to send soldiers to a theater. distant like Libya. The writers say the West must put pressure on Erdogan to end these “nefarious” practices. “It must end. Militias, terrorist groups and Islamist extremism are all elements that the Middle East must overcome if it is to achieve stability and reconstruction, ”they say. Israel and Saudi Arabia have become closer and closer in recent years, although ties have remained unofficial. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly flew to the Arab country in November for a clandestine meeting with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. Jared Kushner, senior adviser to the former Trump administration, said in August that normalized relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia were inevitable, following the US-brokered deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates the day before. Saudi Arabia, like Israel and the United Arab Emirates, shares Iran as a common enemy and has had close ties to Washington, although the new Biden administration is expected to take a much cooler approach to Riyadh.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos