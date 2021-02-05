It’s time for Modi to play the old statesman and repeal farm laws

Text size:

SSometimes a street fight lasts too long, both sides suffer a lot, and the only thing that keeps the nightmare from ending is the ego. Both sides need a face-saving exit, but selfishness demands that both come out victorious. We must lose.

In such situations, you need a respected senior who can say:chalo chhoro finish. Stop it, forgive and forget.

In the case of the relentless protests from farmers in Punjab and Haryana (mainly), the Supreme Court has tried to be that wise old man. Whether or not it is appropriate for the Supreme Court to do so, it has indefinitely suspended the enforcement of farm laws and established a committee to talk to farmers. This could have been an ideal solution, because postponing the resolution of the crisis with endless extensions of committees is a good old fashioned formula. But the members chosen for the committee were all known for their pro-reform stance and therefore did not inspire confidence among the protesters.

Even so, the stopping of agricultural laws should have been enough to get the farmers back home. They could come back if the laws were applied again, right? Except that the organization of such aprotest is not child’s play. How could the protesters have confidence that the laws will not be enforced once they return home? That is why they have stuck to their position of demanding a complete repeal of the laws.

The Narendra Mod government appears to have understood this concern and offered reasonable assurance to suspend theImplementationfor 1.5 years. That would be enough time to reach a consensus, maybe even quietly repeal the laws or forget everything, whatever the government sees fit. But the protesters were not convinced, which tells you the total lack of trust between the two parties.

A story turns against him

I wrote earlier about the breakdown of trust due to political polarization, that Modi voters have blind faith in Modi and those who don’t vote for him have absolutely no confidence. This is the opposite of Sabka Vishwas (everyone trusts), Modi’s addendum to his slogan Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas (everyone together, everyone grows) when he was re-elected in 2019.

Every attempt to discredit and delegitimize farmers, every narrative tool used against them has turned against them. Even the January 26 vandalism by a section of Fort Rouge protesters did not work. It became clear that we were facing a very difficult situation when Rakesh Tikaits rekindled the protests and the government of Yogi Adityanath reversed its attempts to clear the protest site in Uttar Pradesh.

While on January 26 and 27 it looked like the government would gain the upper hand and eliminate the protests, that was not so. Attempts to use low-level violence, to make it a story of local protesters against violent, have also not worked.

At this point, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is losing more political capital by not repealing farm laws than he would by repealing them. The trail of these protests, the poor outlook on containing them as if they were enemy forces, shutting down the Internet and cracking down on the liberal media, all of this is terrible for Modis’ image.

2024 plan

Whether you support or oppose farm laws, they have already become unsuccessful. If farmers accepted the modern governments’ moratorium offer for a year and a half, they would be suspended until mid-2022. At that point, the election of Lok Sabha would be too close to implement them and risk such protests again, even in a Punjab where the BJP does not need seats for Modi to return in 2024.

The government has also been willing to discuss agricultural lawsitem by item, indicating that he is open to rethinking them completely.

The attitude of the Bharatiya Janata Partys towards these demonstrators seems to be one of the others, us-against-them. An article in the latest issue ofOrganizertalks about the tractor as a new symbol of terror! This narrative will only widen the rift, widen the chasm, and deepen the mistrust.

Agricultural reform 2.0

If agricultural laws can be suspended indefinitely, if they can be suspended for a year and a half, if they can be reviewed article by article, they can also be repealed. Narendra Modi can say that he will bring them back again after a while, after taking the protest groups on board, after changing the consensus, according to his motto of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas. Doing this will be more than a face-saving exit for Modi. It will make him look like the kind statesman he not only wants to be, but should be, given that he is the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modi would do well to rise above this polarizing rhetoric and make it clear that he is ready to accept the concerns even of those who do not vote for him. This is what a nation needs to be united.

The Green Revolution has been going on for a long time and we need sweeping reforms in Indian agriculture. The good thing that came out of this sad episode is a wide public debate and discussion of Indian agricultural reform. Let us allay the concerns of farmers by repealing egoless laws, and return to the task of building consensus on agricultural reform, clearly defining what the problem is and how we can solve it. Shoving hastily passed laws down the throats of reluctant farmers is not the way it can be done. At least not in a democracy.

The author is a contributing editor. Opinions are personal.

