Donald Trump is no longer part of SAG-AFTRA





Former President Donald Trump tendered his resignation from SAG-AFTRA on Thursday, the union representing around 160,000 professionals, from actors and musicians to media professionals.

Trump’s resignation comes just weeks after the union’s National Council voted to have its members reassessed by a discipline committee, in connection with what a press release at the time called Trump’s “role in incitement to attack the US Capitol on January 6 ”.

“Donald Trump has attacked the values ​​that this union holds most sacred – democracy, truth, respect for our fellow Americans of all races and faiths, and the sanctity of the free press,” said union president Gabrielle Carteris. “There is a straight line running from his blind disregard for the truth to attacks on journalists by his supporters.”

In his resignation letter, addressed directly to Carteris and made available by SAG-AFTRA on its official website, Trump wrote: “I no longer wish to be associated with your union,” citing what he called “political bankruptcies. “.

“Your organization has done little for its members, and nothing for me – other than collecting dues and promoting dangerous non-American policies and ideas – as evidenced by your massive unemployment rates and the lawsuits of famous actors, who have even recorded a video asking, “Why isn’t the union fighting for me?” wrote Trump, who was best known as the host of “The Apprentice” before he took office.

The video he referred to was a piece released last year in response to the union’s new health plan.

“You haven’t done anything for me,” added Trump, citing his pride in appearances he has made in films like “Home Alone 2” and “Zoolander.”

In response to Trump’s resignation, the union issued a statement that simply said, “Thank you.”

